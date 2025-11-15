The Downsides Of Using Thicker Oil In Your Engine

The downsides of using thicker oil are inversely related to the effects of using thinner oil. One of the most notorious motor oil myths is that thicker oil offers better protection than lower viscosity oil. This couldn't be further from the truth, though, since it all depends on the type of engine and the ambient temperature.

You won't harm your engine immediately if you decide to pour in slightly thicker or thinner oil, but we always recommend sticking to the prescribed oil viscosity in the owner's manual. Why? Because the potential downsides outweigh the supposed benefits, and not all engines are built the same.

For instance, let's say your car requires 0W-20 full synthetic oil, but you insisted on pouring in 10W-30. As you probably know, the "W" stands for winter, and the numbers refer to the oil's viscosity, with a lower number meaning thinner oil. In this example, the fluid is zero-weight oil when cold and 20-weight oil when the engine reaches its normal operating temperature, usually around 212°F (100°C).

In this case, the 0W-20 oil will flow more quickly in the winter than 10W-30, which means it can lubricate faster upon startup and protects better against intense friction from cold starts. Switching to 10W-30, especially in the winter, may cause more harm than good, and the downsides include more wear and tear and possible hard starting when the mercury drops.

The undesired effects grow exponentially if you skip two grades or more, like going from the recommended 0W-20 to 15W-30, for instance. Modern engines typically require thinner oils due to tighter manufacturing tolerances in the main bearings and crankshaft journals. Thicker oil may not flow quickly enough to protect these engines, and the pumping losses will ultimately mean higher engine temperatures, premature sludge formation, and lower MPGs.