Why Interstate Highway Rest Areas Have Vending Machines Instead Of Restaurants

Let's be real for a second: rest stops are weird. Not just in practice, but also conceptually. Punctuating long stretches of interstate, rest areas allow you to stretch your legs, get a soda from a vending machine, use the restroom, and basically nothing else. Some have incredible views or are tucked away behind trees that mercifully dampen the incessant highway noise, while others are about six inches off the interstate and seem completely utilitarian. There seems to be no rhyme or reason.

Still, giving drivers can get a much-needed break from the open road is crucial, because studies show driving while tired is just as dangerous as drunk driving. That being so, you could be forgiven for expecting there to be more robust services at rest areas across the country, but the absence of restaurants is no coincidence; it's actually federal law. Section 111 of Title 23 (23 USC 111) of the United States Code was passed in 1956 and forbids states from commercial development along the interstate. This law was once so restrictive that not even vending machines were allowed on the premises. It wasn't until the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982 that states were finally allowed to sell snacks via vending machines in these areas.

It might seem strange that services are so limited in rest areas, but the law is intended to allow motorists a safe area to rest without being coerced into spending money. Far be it from me to complain about an area free from the advertising hellscape that is the rest of the country.