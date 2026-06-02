Buc-Ee's Gas Stations May Be Huge, But Don't Take Up Space With Your RV Overnight
Buc-ee's gas stations are huge. In fact, one of the 54 current Buc-ee's gas stations holds the record as the world's largest convenience store, at 75,593 square feet, while another takes the title of the world's longest car wash, with a 255 foot conveyor. With sites of such magnitude, surely, then, there is room for RV drivers to park overnight?
Technically, yes, there is room, but no, you aren't allowed to park there overnight. It has nothing to do with the size of RVs either — even if you drive one of the smallest cars ever made, you can't park there overnight — as the chain doesn't allow vehicles of any kind to park for prolonged periods of time. As for why that is, Buc-ee's says, "In our efforts to maintain a safe and secure environment for all of our customers, we cannot accommodate vehicles for an extended amount of time in our lots."
So, for anyone planning an overnighter, they may be better off parking overnight at a Walmart, or in any other of America's 2 billion parking spaces, if the owners permit it.
The rules haven't stopped some RV drivers from trying
Online forums provide evidence that some RV owners have tried to stop overnight, with varying degrees of success. When questions have been asked in the past about the possibility of doing so, many users chime in, pointing out that stopping for extended periods is not allowed. Some even say they have seen huge signs informing drivers that it's not permitted.
Others, however, say that they have parked overnight numerous times, at various different locations, and have never had trouble from the Buc-ee's team. One user was forced to moved on after less than 12 hours, and although it didn't sit well with them, the rest of the internet was quick to point out that Buc-ee's is clear about its rules.
It may seem like an obvious stop-off point for the night, especially given the size of the stations and the fact that all Buc-ee's sites are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, but the rules are explicit. In fact, some RV owners report having been told to leave after just parking, claiming that while some sites have sufficient RV parking spots, others apparently do not.
Useful parking spots RV owners could try out instead
Okay, so it's well established that if an RV owner tries to hang out overnight at a Buc-ee's, they will more than likely be asked to leave. That shouldn't prove too big a problem, as, thankfully, there are countless other destinations that welcome RV overnighters with open arms.
Love's travel stops are just one example. While costs vary from site to site, Love's reports that most sites charge between $50 and $60 per night. Discounts are available for weekly and 28-day stays, or if the driver doesn't require a full utility hook-up (where applicable). Military, senior, and Good Sam discounts are also available.
Some Cracker Barrel locations will allow RV owners to park overnight, too, although it's always best to call ahead and check, as this isn't a flat rule for all locations. Other popular choices include land owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and these sites are often free, too, which is a nice bonus. Truck stops can also be a solid option.