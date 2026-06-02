Buc-Ee's Gas Stations May Be Huge, But Don't Take Up Space With Your RV Overnight

Buc-ee's gas stations are huge. In fact, one of the 54 current Buc-ee's gas stations holds the record as the world's largest convenience store, at 75,593 square feet, while another takes the title of the world's longest car wash, with a 255 foot conveyor. With sites of such magnitude, surely, then, there is room for RV drivers to park overnight?

Technically, yes, there is room, but no, you aren't allowed to park there overnight. It has nothing to do with the size of RVs either — even if you drive one of the smallest cars ever made, you can't park there overnight — as the chain doesn't allow vehicles of any kind to park for prolonged periods of time. As for why that is, Buc-ee's says, "In our efforts to maintain a safe and secure environment for all of our customers, we cannot accommodate vehicles for an extended amount of time in our lots."

So, for anyone planning an overnighter, they may be better off parking overnight at a Walmart, or in any other of America's 2 billion parking spaces, if the owners permit it.