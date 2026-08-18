A $100 Coin-Sized Device Can Hijack A Boeing 737

Even if that's the case, this capability represents an entirely new threat vector. Previously, a hypothetical attack on a plane's physical security was seen as highly technical and very time intensive. In other words, only a few organizations would be capable of even attempting it, and somebody would probably notice if someone was fiddling with a plane for that long. This new attack is cheap, quick, and easy. Sneak somebody into an airport and throw an orange vest on them, and they could walk up to a plane and plug this device into it. Done. Yikes.

So what exactly is this device? Made with off-the-shelf components, this coin-sized object plugs into what's called the Open Maintenance Connector (OMC). Basically, this is where ground crew can connect to the plane's avionics and do diagnostics or whatever else they need to do. While this isn't its intention, it can technically be used mid-flight if something were plugged in and left there, which is where this new device comes in. Among other things, the OMC is a middleman between the Flight Management Computer, which calculates important things like weight and autopilot flightpath, and the actual cockpit display that the pilots read. Essentially, the device overrides the computer's actual signal and replaces it with... whatever the device wants. In other words, the computer will be thinking one thing about weight or trajectory, but the pilot's display will be saying something completely different.

Taking off without knowing accurate weight can lead to crashes. Wayward autopilot, over unmarked areas like the ocean, could send a plane hundreds of miles off course, potentially leading to a crash if there's not enough fuel on board. In a conflicted world, it could even send a plane into a no-fly zone, which could lead to it getting shot at. That's a lot of danger for $100.