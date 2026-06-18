We Need A New Way To Fly In A GPS-Jammed World

GPS has become so commonplace that it's easy to think of it as just universally available, like air or gravity. There's a reason everybody uses it: it's precise enough for ground and air traffic, it covers the entire planet, and unless you're in a tunnel, it pretty much never has an outage. Or at least, it didn't. As warzones proliferate around the world, GPS jamming — or, worse, spoofing — is becoming more and more widespread. Over the last few years, eastern Europe in particular has gotten hard for airlines to fly through, simply because the war in Ukraine has carpeted the region with electronic warfare. When the war in Iran started earlier this year, the Middle East started suffering the same issues. As 21st century warfare develops, this is only going to get more severe. The world needs another way for aircraft to navigate.

There are some existing alternatives, but they do have their drawbacks. There's radar and lidar, of course, but these can also be jammed, sending you back to square one. Then there are systems that can visually scan the terrain and match it to a map. These work great — provided there aren't any clouds in the way. But the main backup for GPS, the one already in use by most planes, is called an inertial navigation system (INS). Using a series of accelerometers and gyroscopes, an INS can track exactly how a plane has moved from its origin point. Overlay that over a map, and you know just where you are. Awesome! What's the problem?

The problem is that INS suffers badly from drift, or small measurement errors that add up over time into big discrepancies. Fly for long enough, and the INS becomes so off-course as to be useless. For that reason, INS systems need some sort of aid to correct itself. And the most commonly used aid is... GPS. So the backup for GPS relies on GPS to stay accurate. Fortunately, there are some emerging technologies that may provide a more self-contained solution. Welcome, friends, to the quantum realm.