FAA Shuts Down El Paso International Airport For 10 Days, Except It's Already Open Again, Because The Army Fired Lasers Against Mexican Cartel Drones, Except There Weren't Any

The Federal Aviation Administration shut down all air traffic in a 10-mile radius around El Paso International Airport for ten days late Tuesday night because the U.S. Army was firing anti-drone lasers at nearby Fort Bliss without coordinating with anyone. Then Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, along with other officials from the Trump administration, said this was because the Army was responding to an actual incursion from drones operated by Mexican cartels. Then several members of Congress said that there were no drones, and this was actually a test. Then the FAA lifted it's ten-day ban the next morning. Everything's going just fine in the most powerful country on Earth, why do you ask?

Details are still coming out, but what's already been reported is crazy enough (spoiler alert: America attacked a balloon). The background here is that Mexican cartels have been caught using drones to smuggle drugs across the border, something that U.S. has been slow to counter. The Department of Homeland Security claims that they were operating over 300 flights per day back in 2024; the cartels are also using drones as weapon platforms in their wars against each other, as the New York Times reports.

How do you fight against drones? If you immediately thought, "Lasers," first of all I applaud you, and second of all you're apparently right. Specifics are scant here, but CBS News says that Fort Bliss is in the process of standing up laser-based anti-drone technology to defend the border. In fact, just last week, our mighty Army heroically protected the nation by detecting and shooting down an aerial invasion from Mexico. Pew pew! The invader turned out to be... uh, a party balloon. Nailed it, guys.