McLaren CEO Pumps The Brakes On EV Speculation

A few years ago, it seemed like every supercar company was confronting the "Should we or shouldn't we?" conundrum on full electrification – and actually concluding that the answer was "We have to!" But now one major player, McLaren, says that it's going to take its sweet time. Here's what CEO Nick Collins told The Drive:

"China's moving rapidly towards EVs, and the U.S. isn't. Europe and [the] UK are currently in different spaces. And let's see if those spaces they're currently in hold the test of time as well. Unmistakably, internal combustion is going to play the majority role of this brand for a really long period of time."

He then added that while McLaren hasn't ruled out an EV, the company isn't in a rush. That's an interesting position to take because as The Drive reported, Collins used to run an EV startup called Forseven, which merged with McLaren earlier this year. And it was a sort of inside-baseball merger: McLaren is owned by CYVN Holdings, an investment arm of the government of Abu Dhabi, and CYVN Holdings also owned Forseven. Speculation at the time of merger suggested that the Forseven project could yield an electrified McLaren, building on chatter from 2024 when CYVN, which also has a stake in Nio, acquired McLaren from Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund. (To make things even more complicated, CYVN and the Bahrain fund just jointly acquired full ownership McLaren Racing, the F1 operation.)