McLaren Brushed The Cobwebs Off An Old Supercar Design By Bruce McLaren Himself And Built A Period-Correct Tribute

I can't help but admire the lengths McLaren went to in order to make this recreation as period-correct as possible. Bruce McLaren actually built a prototype of his vision and used it as his own personal work car, shuttling him back and forth between meetings and to race events. So, McLaren thankfully had quite a bit of info to go on when recreating the M6GT.

The chassis is from a period-built McLaren M6A Can Am race car, and the body was built using materials referenced in the original drawings, using the original molds. Even the original-style, closed-dome aluminum rivets were used, so a specialist from the aerospace industry was needed to install them.

It looks like a '60s race car for the road should look; super low, mid-engine, and with big swooping front fenders. Its headlights and taillights are so simple that they look like afterthoughts, the nose looks low enough to scoop bugs up off the pavement, and drivers should stretch before trying to climb over those massive door sills.