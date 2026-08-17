The 5 Quickest Cars You Could Buy In The '70s

There are plenty of creative ways in which to rank an assortment of cars. We've looked recently at the SUVs with the most spacious third rows and at the fastest street-legal cars ever built. While every metric certainly has its value, for a gearhead, arguably the thing that gets us all most excited is quickness, meaning acceleration, rather than top speed.

Brutal acceleration can be used (within reason) in everyday life, whereas 200-mph top speeds are a bit tricky to enjoy on the commute back from work. Nowadays, everything is quick, even a VW Jetta can crack 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and go on to almost dip into the 13-second realm across the quarter mile, and that's before we get to the world of instant-torque EVs.

So, instead, for a little excitement, we're donning the rose-tinted specs and revisiting the quickest creations from around the world that debuted in the 1970s. From the original 911 Turbo to flat-12 Ferraris and big-block Corvettes, it's an eclectic mix, and, yes, everything featured manages to beat the aforementioned time to 60 mph.