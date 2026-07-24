The Time Pontiac Sent A Ringer To Journalists

The relationship between an automaker's public relations department and car journalists sometimes hinges on a lie – a lie that describes a test vehicle as a completely stock, factory-fresh, assembly line press car. And for decades, we journos have strapped our timing gears to these cars, recorded some absolutely mind-boggling numbers, and printed them. The problem is, some of these cars are anything but stock.

While it's more of an exception than the norm, when the stakes are high, a phenomenon known as a "ringer" can emerge from corporate engineering bays. A ringer is a press car that looks, smells, and feels like something you can pick up from the showroom floor, but it has often been hand built with a blueprinted engine, and, in some cases, it's over bored, over boosted, and weaponized to blow us away during test day. A prime example, and one that comes with receipts, is the 1964 Pontiac GTO press car, which ran a larger engine to hoodwink testers into believing that it was the fastest muscle car around.

In all fairness to car journalists, a ringer is hard to spot, and even when we did in the past, most enthusiast publications back then relied heavily on keeping manufacturers happy (and the manufacturer returning the favor) to maintain access to the media fleet. If you called out a brand for sending a heavily massaged car, you risked your access getting cut, while your competitors got the scoop. Here's how Pontiac pulled off the ruse.