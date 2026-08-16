How To Reverse Image Search Cars On Facebook Marketplace (And Why You Should)

Many find Facebook Marketplace to be annoying. But it's not always annoying. Sometimes it's downright scary. We're not just talking about meeting some random stranger in a sketchy parking lot so that you can sell your old Led Zeppelin CDs. FB Marketplace is full of people wanting to part you from your money. In fact, UK-based TSB Bank estimated in 2024 that as much as one-third of the listings on that platform could be scams.

For wannabe car buyers, the danger is real. Lloyds Bank, also based in the UK, revealed that 68% of vehicle scams reported to it in the first half of 2023 began on Facebook and Instagram. Of all purchase scams reported to Lloyds in 2025, vehicle and vehicle accessory scams made up the largest category, and more than 70% of purchase scams reported to it started on platforms owned by Meta. In the U.S., consumers lost more money on scams originating on Facebook in 2025 than any other social media platform, according to the FTC. Meta itself said that it removed more than 159 million scam ads during 2025. It can be risky for sellers, too, so check out our Facebook Marketplace safety tips if you plan to sell there.

Fortunately, a simple reverse image search using the car's picture can tip you off to a scam before you get taken in. It's not hard to do either. Generally, you can either right-click the image and choose to have it searched with Google Lens or upload the picture to an image search site.