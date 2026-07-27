Safety Tips For Selling Your Car On Craigslist Or Facebook Marketplace

It's time to sell your car. Back in the day, your options were limited. You could take pictures of your vehicle, write up a description, and post a classified ad in your local newspaper. Or you could drive around with a "for sale" sign in your window and hope that the right buyer spots your ride. Today, however, things are a little different for the DIY car salesperson. Thanks to the internet and social media, sellers can post their vehicles on platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, eBay Motors, and CarGurus. And with some options, the seller doesn't have to pay a thing (or very little) to offload their vehicle.

Sounds like the Camelot of car sales, right? A utopia of get-this-friggen-car-outta-my-driveway? Not quite. When selling a car with online classifieds, you accept a certain amount of risk beyond having to scan your face for Facebook Marketplace. On the one hand, crafty users may use internet sales platforms and online classifieds to scam people out of money or their vehicles. On the other, more sinister hand, bad actors may attempt to harm or carjack a seller. Or worse. That's why it's so important to sell smart when navigating online vehicle classifieds.

Sad to say, you're going to have to put up with some pretty annoying stuff. You're going to get more useless, infuriating "Is this still available" messages than anything else. But to stay safe when selling your ride on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, you'll need to plan and follow some basic safety guidelines. From meeting in a public spot to avoiding shady payment practices, your best bet is to make yourself difficult to target.