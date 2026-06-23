How To Spot An AI Scam When Shopping For Cars Online

Nefarious parties have been using AI recently to sell cars that don't exist to unsuspecting buyers. So, while you're trying to convince Grandma that the video she watched of the monkey administering CPR to a kitten isn't real, you may want to educate her on how to tell if a car ad is an AI-generated scam. That's not to say only elderly people are susceptible, though. AI scams are getting more and more sophisticated as the technology advances. Even Bring a Trailer accidentally listed an AI-altered Cadillac.

Just like you've learned to spot AI-generated images on Instagram, look closely at any photos a seller sends you for little discrepancies or big ones, in some cases. Does the communication from the seller read as if a person wrote it? Is the seller willing to meet in person before any money exchanges hands? Video calls can be helpful, but don't count as "in-person" since they can potentially be deepfaked. Nowadays, scammers are also spoofing entire fake dealership websites, so be careful where you shop.

Have you ever noticed how habitual liars will often include an inordinate number of details when telling a story? Sometimes scammers will volunteer lots of "proof", including photos, vehicle histories, and scans of titles. These have often been doctored by AI, so examine them closely. In the end, if something smells fishy, trust your nose.