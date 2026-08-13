Planes Have To Enter The 'Oceanic Entry Point' With Perfect Timing

Air traffic control (ATC) plays a vital role in making sure that planes, helicopters, and other aircraft don't get near each other. For example, the FAA recently ordered stricter air traffic control over routes where planes and helicopters intersect. In situations where aircraft must fly near each other, ATCs give directions to the pilots with the benefit of their powerful radar systems. That's all well and good if you're flying over land, but what happens if your flight takes you across the ocean? Radar coverage gives out after about 250 nautical miles. After that, you're on your own. To manage traffic where radar can't reach, aviation regulators have developed a system whereby tightly defined entry points, timings, and speeds can set a plane off on a kind of on-rails flightpath. Imagine trains leaving from the same station on the same tracks, at the same speed, and at different times. But this is the air, where even the most minor mistakes can compound into massive problems.

The main concern, of course, is two planes crashing into each other. To prevent that, planes need to acquire special clearance for an ocean crossing on heavily used routes, like Europe to North America or, more recently, North America to Asia. This is done in air, about 40 minutes prior to breaking radar contact. At a minimum, the pilots need to provide the exact location of this oceanic entry point, the exact time they will hit it, and their flightpath.