The Search For Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight Will Resume This Month

It's been 11 years since Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 went missing while flying over the Indian Ocean. Malaysia's transport ministry announced on Wednesday that it has authorized Ocean Infinity to resume its deep-sea search for the crashed airliner on December 30. Apart from small pieces of debris that washed ashore over the years, the wreckage of the flight's Boeing 777 has never been found.

Ocean Infinity, an Austin-based marine robotics company, signed a $70 million "no-find, no-fee" contract with the Malaysian government in March. However, the search was called off just a few weeks later due to poor weather conditions. According to the Associated Press, the startup will now have 55 days to search for the wreckage across an expansive swath of ocean.

The 2014 flight departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital, with Beijing, China as its scheduled destination. But the plane's course was diverted eastward, making a U-turn for an unknown reason. The Malaysia Airlines plane then headed south over the Indian Ocean before slipping out of radar and satellite coverage, then likely crashed. The 239 people onboard are presumed dead.