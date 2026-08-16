Porsche Taycan 4 Is The Pricey Platonic Ideal Of Daily Drivers

Equally up to the task of dealing with the trials and tribulations of everyday life is the Taycan 4's ride and handling. It'll come as no shock that, like all Porsches, it's fantastic in both regards. I've driven just about every big electric sedan on the market, and I struggle to think of a single one that is as much of a pleasure to drive as this car for the simple reason that it still drives like a Porsche. The propulsion system feels almost secondary in the equation. The Taycan 4 is very much a Porsche first and an EV second, and this is evident by the fact that, much to my chagrin, there isn't any level of regenerative one-pedal driving.

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The Taycan 4 runs out of the box on Porsche's adaptive air suspension system; if you want Active Ride, it's locked behind the more expensive and powerful 4S, but I promise that it's not at all missed in the 4. Body motions are kept in check like a misbehaved child at a 1960s boarding school, but its ride isn't so stiff as to send your lower teeth through your upper gums. I'm not sure how Porsche manages to pull this off, but I'm also not very smart.

Despite the fact I drove the car during a thoroughly warm-weather time of year, it was supplied to me on a set of Pirelli P Zero Winter tires — 245/45R20s up front and 285/40R20s in the rear. Even though I was on less-than-ideal rubber, the Taycan 4 still had enough mechanical grip to deal with the demands of everyday driving and even some spirited pushing up in Harriman State Park.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Like with all Porsches, the steering feel and weight are second-to-none, and I mean that literally. I don't know of another EV with a better steering feel, both on-center and in the turns, and it gets progressively better as the car is switched from Normal to Sport and Sport+ modes. Helping matters even further was the optional Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system that helped tuck the nose in when going around a bend. No matter what mode I was in, though, placing the car on the road was always easy thanks to the prominent front fenders that you can clearly see through the windshield. It's a view that's only really replicated in mid-engine sports cars. Adding to that aesthetic, of course, was the Sport Chrono Pack nestled atop the dashboard.