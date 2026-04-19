Is One-Pedal Driving Really More Efficient?

As much as some people might enjoy one-pedal driving, there are others who are not so keen on the exercise. If you're not in the know, one-pedal driving is when your EV comes to a stop after you take your foot off the accelerator, without needing to press the actual brake pedal. The sensation is sort of similar to engine braking. This process leads to the traction motors now acting as generators, harvesting the energy from braking to be used elsewhere. Internal combustion vehicles generally waste that energy as heat because of their sole reliance on friction brakes. Although most new EVs have this feature, certain models do without, with Porsche being the most critical about one-pedal driving's overall efficiency. Tesla is perhaps on the opposite end of the spectrum, giving owners no option to fully disable the feature, especially on newer models.

So, is it really more efficient? Honestly, neither camp is wrong here, as the efficiency argument is very situation-dependent. A study from the Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering showed that one-pedal driving could potentially add 5% range to a Chevrolet Bolt. Such improvements could go even higher, though this is contingent on factors such as temperature, driving style, and so on. Porsche, however, believes that coasting is more efficient, claiming that you end up with twice the energy loss since one-pedal systems recuperate first and convert second. Also, a Polestar representative told Road & Track that one-pedal driving isn't all that efficient on the highway, nullifying its benefits due to the constantly-changing speeds.