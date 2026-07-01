Iran Declares Itself Ticketmaster Of Oil, Will Drop Tolls To Transit Strait Of Hormuz In Favor Of Undisclosed 'Fees'

As the Times points out, while tolls violate the freedom of navigation that the international order holds sacred, it isn't unheard of for ships to pay the occasional fee. Ships passing through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore contribute to a voluntary fund operated by a private foundation that promises it uses any money it collects to ensure safe navigation. What isn't clear is just how voluntary fees to get through the Strait of Hormuz would be.

As the NYT put it, "Any fees in the Strait of Hormuz would be voluntary, the diplomat said. The Iranian official, however, said that the payments would be obligatory." So maybe the fees will be mandatory. Maybe they won't. Maybe they'll officially be "voluntary," but the only way to get through without huge delays will be to pay up. Or the mandatory convenience fees will start small, only to get increasingly expensive. Then again, maybe our bad experience with ever-ballooning concert fees has caused some unfair bias, and Iran really will just pass around a collection basket just to see if anyone wants to donate something. Sure, Iran's new leaders are reportedly even more hardline than the leaders they replaced, but we don't know for a fact that they're worse than Ticketmaster.

It would be easy to look at the amount of money Oman stands to make from these fees and assume its leaders got distracted by dollar signs, but there's likely a lot more going on here than a scramble for cash. As the last several months have demonstrated, Iran's fully capable of closing and controlling the strait on its own, and its leaders sound determined to monetize the strait no matter what. Oman working out a deal with Iran would at least give it a seat at the table, instead of being at Iran's mercy.

"They are taking a longer view of the conflict and regional security and are focused on how to keep Iran at the table," Anna Jacobs, a nonresident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute, told the New York Times.