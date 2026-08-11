Ford Is Planning A Boxy Little $25,000 Hybrid SUV As Its New Entry-Level Vehicle By 2029

Ford has some big plans for the next few years, and that includes a new entity-level vehicle for its lineup. Currently, the cheapest way to get into one of the Blue Oval's machines is with the $28,990 Maverick XL pickup truck, but that's going to change. At a meeting in Las Vegas, Ford executives gave dealers a brief look at an early concept of an SUV that's set to go on sale in 2029 and cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $25,000.

Attendees were shown a video that featured early mockups of a boxy SUV, and it'll come with both hybrid and gas-only powertrains, according to Automotive News. Folks in the room said that while the sketches shown in the video were still in the very early stages of design, they still served to offer a general idea of the upcoming crossover's shape and size. To that end, one dealer said it was reminiscent of the first-generation Escape, and it looked "boxy and wide."

This little crossover will not share its underpinnings with Ford's upcoming Fathom electric pickup, which will run on the automaker's Universal EV platform and start from around $30,000.