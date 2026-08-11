Ford Is Planning A Boxy Little $25,000 Hybrid SUV As Its New Entry-Level Vehicle By 2029
Ford has some big plans for the next few years, and that includes a new entity-level vehicle for its lineup. Currently, the cheapest way to get into one of the Blue Oval's machines is with the $28,990 Maverick XL pickup truck, but that's going to change. At a meeting in Las Vegas, Ford executives gave dealers a brief look at an early concept of an SUV that's set to go on sale in 2029 and cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $25,000.
Attendees were shown a video that featured early mockups of a boxy SUV, and it'll come with both hybrid and gas-only powertrains, according to Automotive News. Folks in the room said that while the sketches shown in the video were still in the very early stages of design, they still served to offer a general idea of the upcoming crossover's shape and size. To that end, one dealer said it was reminiscent of the first-generation Escape, and it looked "boxy and wide."
This little crossover will not share its underpinnings with Ford's upcoming Fathom electric pickup, which will run on the automaker's Universal EV platform and start from around $30,000.
The unknowns
We don't know anything else about this little mystery box of a crossover, but if I had to guess, it would be a good bit smaller than today's Ford Escape, which is scheduled to go bye-bye following the 2026 model year. I assume its size will closely resemble small crossovers like the Toyota Corolla Cross, Honda HR-V, Subaru Crosstrek, Chevy Trax, Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30.
Ford has apparently promised dealers a handful of new models under $40,000 to address the industrywide affordability crisis we're all feeling. While $40,000 might sound like a lot, you've got to consider the average price of a new car is currently sitting at $52,211.
There's certainly a bunch of work to be done before we see the new SUV hit the road in any sort of drivable form. However, we do know that all of that work is slated to be completed in the next couple of years so that production at Ford's Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico — where it currently builds the Bronco Sport and Maverick — can spin up by 2029.