Ford Is Pitching Dealers A 4-Door Mustang With A Sub-4-Second 0-60 Time For Under $40,000
Ford hasn't sold a sedan since it killed the Fusion back in 2020, but with the affordability crunch deeply affecting who can actually buy new cars, it might once again turn to a nameplate some (wrongly) feel it has bastardized in the past for a little bit of help. The Blue Oval is apparently considering a four-door Mustang, which would launch in the 2029 model year, and dealers were just given a first look at an early prototype of the thing at a meeting in Las Vegas.
This isn't the first time the idea of a four-door Mustang has been kicked around, with the idea first being mulled over back in 2024, but this is the realest view yet of the vehicle that'll expand the Mustang's lineup even further. Folks at the meeting in Vegas — who spoke only on the condition of anonymity likened its size and design to something resembling the Porsche Panamera, according to Automotive News. It's not totally clear what Ford will call the four-door 'Stang, but if internal codenames and trademarks are anything to go by, Mach 4 seems like it could be a good bet. It'll be in keeping with the Mustang Mach-E name you all know and love for the all-electric crossover.
The Panamera tidbit is interesting because it makes me think the four-door Mustang could be a liftback rather than a traditional sedan, which would make it easier to take on the Dodge Charger and its enormous trunk opening.
Some actual theoretical numbers
What's really exciting is the fact that the proposed four-door Mustang didn't just show up as a prototype with little else. Ford's pitch to dealers also came with actual numbers and some specs, AutoNews reports. Executives told those in attendance that the proposed car will start at under $40,000, hit 0-60 mph in under four seconds, and it'll have more rear seat room than the aforementioned Panamera. Sounds pretty damn good to me. For reference, the current Mustang GT can sprint to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds with an automatic transmission, according to Car and Driver, and the Porsche Panamera has about 32 inches of rear legroom.
Unfortunately, there's no word on what sort of motor would power the proposed four-door Mustang. It could be gas, it could be electric, it could be hybrid, it could be some mystery fourth thing. Who knows?
This is hardly the first time a four-door seventh-generation Mustang has been mentioned. Hell, it started all the way back with the model's reveal in September of 2022 when a sketch of a four-door model was included in the official release materials, according to CarScoops. It's hard to say if the car shown in that sketch has literally anything to do with the car shown to dealers in Vegas.
The Mustang is still the only non-SUV or truck in Ford's entire North American portfolio, and it has been over 6 years at this point, but the automaker has recently been coming around to the idea of bringing back the three-box concept. As was reported in June, Ford Blue and Model E boss Andrew Friuck told AutoNews in a separate story that the company was "absolutely" happy with its decision to get rid of sedans, but he couldn't deny that it was considering bringing them back — especially with a little added juice from the Mustang.