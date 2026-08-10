Ford Is Pitching Dealers A 4-Door Mustang With A Sub-4-Second 0-60 Time For Under $40,000

Ford hasn't sold a sedan since it killed the Fusion back in 2020, but with the affordability crunch deeply affecting who can actually buy new cars, it might once again turn to a nameplate some (wrongly) feel it has bastardized in the past for a little bit of help. The Blue Oval is apparently considering a four-door Mustang, which would launch in the 2029 model year, and dealers were just given a first look at an early prototype of the thing at a meeting in Las Vegas.

This isn't the first time the idea of a four-door Mustang has been kicked around, with the idea first being mulled over back in 2024, but this is the realest view yet of the vehicle that'll expand the Mustang's lineup even further. Folks at the meeting in Vegas — who spoke only on the condition of anonymity likened its size and design to something resembling the Porsche Panamera, according to Automotive News. It's not totally clear what Ford will call the four-door 'Stang, but if internal codenames and trademarks are anything to go by, Mach 4 seems like it could be a good bet. It'll be in keeping with the Mustang Mach-E name you all know and love for the all-electric crossover.

The Panamera tidbit is interesting because it makes me think the four-door Mustang could be a liftback rather than a traditional sedan, which would make it easier to take on the Dodge Charger and its enormous trunk opening.