Lucid Gravity GT-S Is Almost The Stupid-Fast Electric Crossover You Want
The Lucid Air Sapphire is an unfathomably fast super sedan, capable of running the quarter-mile in under 9 seconds. It also comes in a very good blue color. So when Lucid announced the new performance-oriented GT-S trim of the Gravity SUV today during Monterey Car Week, a more-powerful variant the company claimed was inspired by the Sapphire, you might expect it to share the sedan's standout three-motor layout. Well, you'd be wrong, but at least the Gravity GT-S does have some nice blue acc.
Sadly, the new Lucid Gravity GT-S does not borrow the Air Sapphire's 1,234-horsepower setup. The GT-S' dual-motor powertrain does make a claimed 1,070 horsepower, a bump of 242 hp over the currently range-topping Gravity Grand Touring, though there's no word on if torque has increased from the GT's 909 pound-feet. Lucid claims a 3.1-second run from 0 to 60 mph, three tenths quicker than the regular GT. Surely that's quick enough to get you and your groceries home from Erewhon, no matter how fast that Talenti threatens to melt in the back. It also gets Lucid's Dynamic Handling Package as standard, with tightened handling from its adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering to whip the big crossover between lanes and through canyon passes.
Still fast, and very pretty
Where the Gravity GT-S seems to truly draw its Sapphire inspiration is in the aesthetics. The brake calipers, wheel logos, California bear emblems on the front fenders, trim-level badging, accent stitching and piping on the interior, and steering wheel stripes have all been done up in a bright blue, doing their best to emulate the fastest Air's color with their myriad materials. Even the seatbelts are blue, with that semi-shiny texture doing its best to emulate the depth of color on the Sapphire. You get bears embossed in the front headrests, too. I think every car interior should look like this, with these blue accents. It would be a better world.
The Gravity GT-S marks a new top model for Lucid's crossover lineup, sitting at $127,750 after $1,850 in destination and delivery fees. That's $27,000 more than a standard Gravity Grand Touring. We don't know what other GT options the GT-S might get as standard, but that Dynamic Handling pack costs $3,900 on the Grand Touring, and those biggest wheels are $3,500. If you're upset about missing out on the Sapphire's last 164 horsepower, at least you can rest easy knowing you spent barely over half its MSRP — and, if those 164 horses are worth another $125,000 to you, I'm willing to bet you don't need to choose between the Gravity and the Air. Let's keep our fingers crossed that Lucid survives long enough to do an actual Gravity Sapphire in the future.