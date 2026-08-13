Lucid Gravity GT-S Is Almost The Stupid-Fast Electric Crossover You Want

Where the Gravity GT-S seems to truly draw its Sapphire inspiration is in the aesthetics. The brake calipers, wheel logos, California bear emblems on the front fenders, trim-level badging, accent stitching and piping on the interior, and steering wheel stripes have all been done up in a bright blue, doing their best to emulate the fastest Air's color with their myriad materials. Even the seatbelts are blue, with that semi-shiny texture doing its best to emulate the depth of color on the Sapphire. You get bears embossed in the front headrests, too. I think every car interior should look like this, with these blue accents. It would be a better world.

The Gravity GT-S marks a new top model for Lucid's crossover lineup, sitting at $127,750 after $1,850 in destination and delivery fees. That's $27,000 more than a standard Gravity Grand Touring. We don't know what other GT options the GT-S might get as standard, but that Dynamic Handling pack costs $3,900 on the Grand Touring, and those biggest wheels are $3,500. If you're upset about missing out on the Sapphire's last 164 horsepower, at least you can rest easy knowing you spent barely over half its MSRP — and, if those 164 horses are worth another $125,000 to you, I'm willing to bet you don't need to choose between the Gravity and the Air. Let's keep our fingers crossed that Lucid survives long enough to do an actual Gravity Sapphire in the future.