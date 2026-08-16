4 Mazdas That Have Surprisingly Low Resale Values

Mazda tends to attract buyers who want something a little more interesting than the default choice. "Zoom-Zoom," anyone? The company has built rotary sports cars, turbocharged all-wheel-drive sedans, and family crossovers that reviewers praised for driving more like cars than rolling storage lockers. That reputation makes it easy to assume used Mazdas should command equally enthusiastic prices, unless, of course, abandoning "Zoom-Zoom" to embrace the newer "Driving Matters" tagline was ominous foreshadowing of the egg-shaped crossovers to come.

While a couple of Miata variants currently lead the brand in terms of maintaining their value, alongside more mundane choices such as the Mazda3, CX-30, and CX-5, not every model fares so well. For every Miata owner grinning from ear to ear with the top down and resale value high, there are less satisfying and more problematic Mazda models waiting to disappoint.

This list is not necessarily about which Mazdas are underwhelming to drive or unreliable to live with. Instead, we are looking at a handful of models with resale values that might surprise you, and not in a good way. These are not simply old Mazdas that eventually became cheap. Each offered something appealing, unusual, or difficult to replace, whether that meant an ambitious electric powertrain, a rotary engine, an upscale three-row interior, or a rare combination of turbocharging, all-wheel drive, and a manual transmission. But ultimately, they each also came up short in the eyes of the used market.