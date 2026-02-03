The MazdaSpeed 6 Was An AWD 274-Horsepower Subaru Fighter. It's Also Horribly Unreliable.

Remember those old Mazda adverts with "Zoom Zoom Zoom" as the tagline? While that might be appropriate for the 6's sporting nature, enthusiasts in Mazda 6 forums have tweaked the original tagline to "Zoom Zoom Boom." For them, that turn of phrase more accurately depicts the average Mazdaspeed owner's experience.

According to those who have experience with the souped-up 6, the engine has a tendency to give up the ghost if maintenance has been anything shy of immaculate. Timing chains — while usually good for 100,000 miles plus in other engines — need renewing every 50,000 miles here, due to weaknesses in the VVT system. A lumpy idle and accompanying rattle are the giveaways here of impending failure, so listen up carefully if you're inspecting a potential purchase. Elsewhere under the hood, the turbo can be particularly troublesome also. These engines are being pushed even at factory output, so modified examples can easily munch through turbochargers — expect to pay north of $500 for a rebuild kit, and double-that for a new unit entirely. Then there's the labor to install a new turbo, plus the additional cost of addressing the leaks and other hidden surprises you come across.

Problems don't stop there, either. The factory suspension and brake packages are fairly sturdy, but can wear through quickly if abused. The real headache comes in the form of rust, though, as these old 6's love to corrode — they were never galvanized from the factory, unfortunately. Buying garage-kept examples in dry climates is the dream, but how many owners of 20-year-old $5,000 sports sedans really keep them in such a manner? Rust can easily write off your dream Mazda, so inspect carefully and prepare to walk away if the undercarriage looks like Swiss cheese.