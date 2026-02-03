The MazdaSpeed 6 Was An AWD 274-Horsepower Subaru Fighter. It's Also Horribly Unreliable.
If you're thinking of shopping around for a Japanese sports sedan from the early 2000s (maybe your favorite two-door car from the era is too expensive), there are a few obvious choices that are probably high up on your want list. STI-badged Subarus are perhaps the go-to option here, with a huge base of enthusiast support, standard all-wheel drive, and powerful boxer engines with their instantly recognizable soundtracks. Other choices include Mitsubishi's Lancer Evolution models and the relatively rare R34 sedan.
These are all highly sought-after models, though, and as such, they attract higher prices. Long ago, they crossed the bridge from accessible daily sports sedans to desirable collector models. For a more affordable choice, you could always consider Mazda's effort from the era: The turbocharged, all-wheel drive, and all-too-often slept-on Mazdaspeed6.
As the name suggests, it hails from Mazda's now-defunct Mazdaspeed department, which handled some of the brand's hottest offerings. While the equally hot Mazdaspeed3 still gets much attention and plenty of enthusiast support, the 6 frequently flies under the radar. And reviewing the car's specs and qualities, it's really not easy to understand why.
Mazdaspeed turned the humble 6 Sedan into a genuinely impressive sports sedan
Mazda's hotted-up 6 was way more than just a regular sedan with deeper bumpers and a fancy badge on the back. It had performance oozing out of every corner and crevice, and it was a real alternative to spicy sedans like the Subaru WRX. Starting under the hood, the Mazdaspeed model was powered by a boosted 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, which churned out 274 horsepower alongside 280 lb-ft of torque. Compare that to the 230 horses and 235 lb-ft on offer from the non-STI version of Subaru's WRX, and it's point one for the Mazda. The 6 boasted a six-speed manual transmission too, compared to the Subaru's five-speed, but power was sent to all four corners in both cars.
It was much the same story inside, too, where Mazda left no stone unturned. Sports seats with protruding bolsters would keep the driver firmly in place. There was carbon-look trim scattered throughout the cabin, aluminum pedals, and amenities like a Bose sound system. Manufacturer estimates had the Mazda going a little slower from zero to 60 mph than the WRX, but road tests revealed it was quicker: The Mazda took 5.4 seconds for the sprint to 60 while the WRX took 5.6 seconds.
Sounds perfect, right? Well, it might've been a strong option when it launched, but the Mazdaspeed 6's hidden gremlins began emerging shortly after, and sadly, they detracted from the ownership experience somewhat. While it was certainly capable, it was also unreliable, which took some of the shine off this WRX rival.
Mazdaspeed6 ownership can be testing, financially and emotionally
Remember those old Mazda adverts with "Zoom Zoom Zoom" as the tagline? While that might be appropriate for the 6's sporting nature, enthusiasts in Mazda 6 forums have tweaked the original tagline to "Zoom Zoom Boom." For them, that turn of phrase more accurately depicts the average Mazdaspeed owner's experience.
According to those who have experience with the souped-up 6, the engine has a tendency to give up the ghost if maintenance has been anything shy of immaculate. Timing chains — while usually good for 100,000 miles plus in other engines — need renewing every 50,000 miles here, due to weaknesses in the VVT system. A lumpy idle and accompanying rattle are the giveaways here of impending failure, so listen up carefully if you're inspecting a potential purchase. Elsewhere under the hood, the turbo can be particularly troublesome also. These engines are being pushed even at factory output, so modified examples can easily munch through turbochargers — expect to pay north of $500 for a rebuild kit, and double-that for a new unit entirely. Then there's the labor to install a new turbo, plus the additional cost of addressing the leaks and other hidden surprises you come across.
Problems don't stop there, either. The factory suspension and brake packages are fairly sturdy, but can wear through quickly if abused. The real headache comes in the form of rust, though, as these old 6's love to corrode — they were never galvanized from the factory, unfortunately. Buying garage-kept examples in dry climates is the dream, but how many owners of 20-year-old $5,000 sports sedans really keep them in such a manner? Rust can easily write off your dream Mazda, so inspect carefully and prepare to walk away if the undercarriage looks like Swiss cheese.