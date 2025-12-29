Why Mazda Abandoned Zoom-Zoom To Embrace Driving Matters

While the "Zoom-Zoom" slogan is no longer front and center at Mazda, it hasn't completely gone away. For instance, it appeared in an Australian Mazda commercial in 2024, reimagined, but still concluding with the winged emblem and a voice whispering the familiar words. However, the first time "Zoom-Zoom" took a backseat in marketing materials since its launch around 2002 was when the automaker opted for "Driving Matters" in 2015.

Officially, Mazda has described the "Driving Matters" slogan as something that represents its meticulous approach to building cars and the importance of the driving experiences of its customers. However, others have pointed to a bit of a pivot from Mazda at the time, which saw the automaker move toward a more luxury-oriented focus. It was also during this time that the brand would start including Mazda's Skyactiv engine tech, which goes beyond marketing jargon with advanced technology. While "Zoom-Zoom" appeals to a wide audience, including those looking for performance thrills, some suggest "Driving Matters" was aimed at a more discerning buyer searching for more upscale options.

While the new ad marked a shift at Mazda, the "Driving Matters" slogan didn't have the lasting power of the iconic "Zoom-Zoom," which may continue to be attached to the automaker well into the future.