Why Mazda Abandoned Zoom-Zoom To Embrace Driving Matters
While the "Zoom-Zoom" slogan is no longer front and center at Mazda, it hasn't completely gone away. For instance, it appeared in an Australian Mazda commercial in 2024, reimagined, but still concluding with the winged emblem and a voice whispering the familiar words. However, the first time "Zoom-Zoom" took a backseat in marketing materials since its launch around 2002 was when the automaker opted for "Driving Matters" in 2015.
Officially, Mazda has described the "Driving Matters" slogan as something that represents its meticulous approach to building cars and the importance of the driving experiences of its customers. However, others have pointed to a bit of a pivot from Mazda at the time, which saw the automaker move toward a more luxury-oriented focus. It was also during this time that the brand would start including Mazda's Skyactiv engine tech, which goes beyond marketing jargon with advanced technology. While "Zoom-Zoom" appeals to a wide audience, including those looking for performance thrills, some suggest "Driving Matters" was aimed at a more discerning buyer searching for more upscale options.
While the new ad marked a shift at Mazda, the "Driving Matters" slogan didn't have the lasting power of the iconic "Zoom-Zoom," which may continue to be attached to the automaker well into the future.
Zoom-Zoom was not only popular, but it potentially saved Mazda
The "Zoom-Zoom" tagline first appeared more than two decades ago. It was prominently featured in company commercials that included an animated dancing dashboard icon, upbeat music, and a brightly colored Mazda navigating urban environments with jubilee. A young boy appears on screen speaking the slogan to the camera, essentially representing the child in every driver. According to Mazda, the slogan coincided with a focused global push at the time (2002), meant to convey the joy of driving, while remaining straightforward enough to limit linguistic obstacles.
The timing of this new campaign wasn't coincidence, as Japan's economy was struggling, which forced Mazda to make some tough decisions to keep the business moving forward. A new CEO, more company shares to automaker Ford, and a fresh marketing plan allowed "Zoom-Zoom" to take shape. Though this was hardly the first crossroads for the more-than-century-old organization, and you can watch Mazda evolve from humble cork maker into the company that killed the RX-7 in a minute-long video. Fortunately, "Zoom-Zoom" was successful. In a 2015 interview with AutoNews, former Mazda VP of U.S. marketing, Russell Wager, explained that when focus groups are asked to associate Mazda with something, "Nine times out of 10 they say Zoom-Zoom."