Curated By Cadillac Program Brings A Taste Of The Celestiq Customization Experience To The Escalade IQ

Cadillac is touting that its program goes beyond simple customization. It offers a deeper customer experience, giving buyers a dedicated design concierge who will work with them and the dealer to "guide the customization process." This reads to me that Cadillac will give buyers a guy to make sure their terrible design ideas don't completely ruin the resale value of the car, and that's something that could actually be pretty easy to do.

Cadillac

There are apparently over 160 exterior colors available, including solids, metallics, tri-coats, frosts and mattes. On the inside, there are a further 44 colors for buyers to choose from to create combinations on all three rows of seating, the center console and the floor mats. There's plenty of mixing and matching to be done.

The automaker will hand-paint every Curated by Cadillac Escalade IQ, and they'll be marked with a unique VIN and exclusive serialized builder's badge. Right now, there's no word on how many of these Curated Escalade IQs Cadillac plans to build or how long the process will take, but my best guesses are not many per year and a while.

Cadillac

As for pricing, well, we do know that. Cadillac says every Cadillac Escalade IQ will be hand-built at the company's Artisan Center in Warren, Michigan — the same place it builds the Celestiq — and the package will set customers back $54,995 on top of the price of an Escalade IQ.