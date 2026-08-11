If You Dismissed AARP's Auto Perks As Only For 'Old People' Then You're Missing Out
If you lack any gray hairs or haven't thought about moving somewhere for retirement, the idea of joining AARP might be as appealing as a trip to the dentist. Yet, don't sell this 125-million-member organization short when it comes to saving money. Yes, this non-profit targets the 50-plus crowd, but anyone 18 or older can join. While you may not care about saving money on European cruises or hearing aids, AARP does offer its members discounts on many auto-related services.
Membership in AARP, which originally stood for the American Association of Retired Persons, is relatively cheap. For $15 to $20 per year, you can save on fill-ups at ExxonMobil and Shell stations. There are also discounts on maintenance, insurance, car shipping, and roadside assistance. Plus, while you're driving around with cheaper gas in the tank, you can flash your AARP membership card for savings at Outback or Denny's. AARP's auto-related benefits could be a good supplement to the Costco Auto Program, which focuses more on parts and repairs.
AARP benefits that cut the cost of car ownership
Keeping car maintenance costs in check is always a good idea. AARP offers insurance programs through The Hartford for automobiles, motorcycles, RVs, and collectible cars. AARP says the average member saves almost $600 by switching, but keep in mind that insurance costs can spike for drivers over 70, so it's unclear whether younger members will see lower rates. Nonetheless, the program still offers accident forgiveness and a disappearing deductible. The Hartford wasn't on the list of the 6 best car insurance companies.
Unless you're driving an EV, oil changes are a fact of life for car owners. So, you might as well save a few bucks on something you have to do anyway. AARP members receive a 15% discount on oil changes and preventative services at Valvoline centers. Using your AARP membership won't save you a ton of money at the pump, but every discount adds up. Shell offers at least 5 cents off per gallon to AARP members, plus a one-time 50-cent-per-gallon discount (up to 20 gallons) on the first fill-up under the program. Exxon Mobil takes a different approach: members earn points when buying gas, car washes, and store goods, which can be redeemed for those same items. New sign-ups get a 500-point bonus.
Having access to roadside assistance can be priceless during a breakdown. Allstate Roadside offers AARP members a 10% to 20% discount on the first year of service (pay attention to renewal pricing). The services (including towing, jump starts, tire changes, and fuel delivery) are available for any car driven by two members.
Other auto-related AARP benefits
Whether you're traveling or have a car in the shop, AARP members can save money on rental cars. Discounts through Avis and Budget are listed as up to 35% off base rates, while Payless offers something different: 5% off base rates, plus a free upgrade on bookings in compact through full-size car classes. If you need a truck for hauling stuff, members are eligible for a 10% to 20% discount (depending on the day) through Budget Truck Rental, including a reduced rate on the physical damage waiver. If car sharing is more your thing, ZipCar offers a $40 discount on the annual membership fee and a $40 driving credit for first-time enrollees. All of these brands are owned by Avis Budget Group, which is one of the three car rental giants that dominate the industry.
Shipping a car may not be an everyday activity, but you can at least save a few bucks if you're relocating, buying a vehicle out of state, or transporting a collectible. AARP members are eligible for a $50 to $100 discount with Montway Auto Transport. The savings are based on distance.
The AARP SafeTrip app technically isn't a member benefit, as anyone can use it, but it can still be helpful. The app has two core features. First is a way to gamify your safe driving habits. The system provides reward points that can be redeemed for discounts and sweepstakes entries. Second is a crash-detection service that can notify first responders in the event of an accident. AARP doesn't charge to use the app, but registration is required, as is activating GPS tracking.