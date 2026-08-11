If You Dismissed AARP's Auto Perks As Only For 'Old People' Then You're Missing Out

Keeping car maintenance costs in check is always a good idea. AARP offers insurance programs through The Hartford for automobiles, motorcycles, RVs, and collectible cars. AARP says the average member saves almost $600 by switching, but keep in mind that insurance costs can spike for drivers over 70, so it's unclear whether younger members will see lower rates. Nonetheless, the program still offers accident forgiveness and a disappearing deductible. The Hartford wasn't on the list of the 6 best car insurance companies.

Unless you're driving an EV, oil changes are a fact of life for car owners. So, you might as well save a few bucks on something you have to do anyway. AARP members receive a 15% discount on oil changes and preventative services at Valvoline centers. Using your AARP membership won't save you a ton of money at the pump, but every discount adds up. Shell offers at least 5 cents off per gallon to AARP members, plus a one-time 50-cent-per-gallon discount (up to 20 gallons) on the first fill-up under the program. Exxon Mobil takes a different approach: members earn points when buying gas, car washes, and store goods, which can be redeemed for those same items. New sign-ups get a 500-point bonus.

Having access to roadside assistance can be priceless during a breakdown. Allstate Roadside offers AARP members a 10% to 20% discount on the first year of service (pay attention to renewal pricing). The services (including towing, jump starts, tire changes, and fuel delivery) are available for any car driven by two members.