Every Major Rental Car Brand Is Owned By These 3 Companies: Here's How That Happened

You step off the plane, drag your luggage through the terminal, and are greeted by an array of brightly colored logos. You've got the green of National, the yellow of Hertz, the red of Avis, and a buckshot of budgeteers like Thrifty, Alamo, or Dollar. On the surface, it feels like the competition is overwhelming, but just like the cereal aisle at your grocery store — all those options on the shelves lead to the same couple of major brands. But let's be real for a second — that perception of choice is a curated illusion.

The majority of the U.S. rental car market is controlled by just three companies: Enterprise Mobility, Hertz Global Holdings, and Avis Budget Group. It was not always set up like this, however. Back in the day, automakers actually owned some of these companies to dump inventory. Ford bought Hertz in 1987 to help move units, so the lineage of those Hertz-themed Fords ran deeper than you may have thought. But after decades of mergers and buyouts, the market turned into what it is today.

Calling them rental car-tels may seem harsh, but the term starts to make sense when you realize they dominate airport terminals, control supply and demand, and can easily ruin a family vacation — not to mention hidden fees and other shady practices, such as Hertz's AI-powered damage scanner. And while it might feel like you're shopping around for the best deal between Alamo and Enterprise, the money is all funneling up to the same bank account anyway.