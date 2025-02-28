Ford Mach 4 Trademark Sure Sounds Like A Good Name For The Rumored Four-Door Mustang Sedan

Ford has been toying with the idea of a Mustang sedan for more than 50 years. In the early 1960s, Ford did a mockup of a Mustang sedan that looked production ready, though it never saw the light of day. A Mustang sedan proposal popped up again in 2005 for the S197 generation, but according to Ford Authority, the sedan never made it past the concept stage and was never shown to the public.

The automaker even went so far as to create a full-scale model of this Mustang sedan around 2005, though unfortunately, photos of that model are unavailable, and like all design studies, this was an internal concept that was never shown to the public. However, the fact that Ford went so far as to create a design study for a four-door pony car proves that at least some within the walls of The Blue Oval were receptive to such a machine at that time.

Another Mustang sedan concept was apparently shown to dealers in 2018, but nothing came of that one either. The same thing happened in the summer of 2024 following a few years of rumors, which gives even more credibility to this recent trademark filing. At a dealer conference, CEO Jim Farley showed off a rendering of a Mustang sedan called, you guessed it, Mach 4. It was presented in addition to some other performance and off-road variants of the Mustang as well.

Would a Mustang sedan make sense? Totally. Given that Dodge is offering the new Charger Daytona in coupe and four-door liftback sedan body styles, it would be a perfect competitor for its crosstown rival. While it could piss off Mustang purists even more than the Mustang Mach-E did, this sedan could also help bring more buyers to the brand if the price is right. Whatever Ford has planned for this Mustang sedan, I for one can't wait to see it.