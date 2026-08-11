Here's How Much A 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Chrysler broke new ground when it launched the Pacifica Hybrid for the 2017 model year. Not only was this the first hybrid minivan sold in the United States, but its plug-in hybrid powertrain promised up to 33 miles of gas-free driving. A combined fuel economy of over 30 mpg also made the Pacifica Hybrid an efficient people mover once its electric range was exhausted. However, in 2026, the price of entry for even the most basic Pacifica Hybrid is almost $54,000, which is above the average transaction price of $49,758 for all new cars. For some, looking for a used Pacifica Hybrid may be a better alternative.
Specifically, the 2021 edition sits squarely in the middle of the model run, has a refreshed interior and exterior, and includes numerous driver-assistance features. However, the biggest selling point of the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid is a depreciation rate exceeding 50%. Yep, dependability is a whole different conversation, as this Chrysler is among the least reliable plug-in hybrids, but buying second-hand usually comes with trade-offs.
To give you a better idea of pricing and valuations for the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid, we'll look at depreciation projections from Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and iSeeCars. We'll also compare these numbers against dealer listings for a real-world look at what you might pay for a 2021 Pacifica Hybrid. Although there are no other minivan PHEVs on the market, it's good to know how resale values hold up with competitors like the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey. All MSRPs mentioned in this article include factory destination charges.
Depreciation for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
In 2021, the mid-tier Touring L trim stickered at $44,415. Today, KBB says that this minivan has a resale value of $18,900, which works out to a five-year depreciation rate of 57.5%. Meanwhile, iSeeCars offers a more conservative estimate of a 51.9% decline in value over the same period. Based on that math, a used 2021 Pacifica Hybrid in the Touring L trim should be priced at around $21,400. To put all these numbers in perspective, iSeeCars estimates that the average minivan depreciates by 45.6% over five years versus 41.5% for all cars.
To look at actual marketplace pricing, we'll turn to Autotrader and look at nationwide listings for a 2021 Pacifica Hybrid Touring L with no adverse history (no accidents and a clean title) and 65,000 to 75,000 miles (the average U.S. driver is on the road for about 13,500 miles annually). Much of the pricing hovers in the $20,000 to $23,000 range, yielding an actual depreciation rate of 48.2% to 55%, not too far off from what KBB and iSeeCars report. With Stellantis killing off all its plug-in hybrids after 2026, it's anyone's guess what depreciation will look like in the future for the Pacifica Hybrid.
Compare Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid depreciation against competitors
The Pacifica Hybrid has no direct minivan rivals if you're only considering PHEV powertrains, but expanding the field opens the door to other options. Although an apples-to-apples comparison isn't possible, we can still look at hybrid minivans and other alternatives that may appeal to the same buyers.
For the 2021 model year, this means the Toyota Sienna, which debuted that year in its fourth generation as a hybrid-only offering. The entry-level LE trim has an MSRP of $35,635, which has a current resale value of $29,700, according to KBB. That 16.7% depreciation rate is substantially lower than the 29% five-year value loss projected by iSeeCars. Turning to the used car market, a clean, front-wheel-drive 2021 Sienna LE with average miles sells for about $33,000. That's a 7.4% drop in value.
There are other electrified minivans on the market—the Kia Carnival Hybrid and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz — but neither was around in 2021. So, we'll add a more conventional option to the mix, the 2021 Honda Odyssey with standard V6 power. If you're curious, reliability for the Odyssey is average, according to Consumer Reports. Depreciation over five years ranges from 37.4% (iSeeCars) to 39.4% (KBB). A 2021 Odyssey LX, the base trim, originally came with a $33,015 window sticker. Dealer pricing for the same vehicle now is about $24,000 to $25,000, resulting in a 24.3% to 27.3% depreciation rate. So much for estimates versus reality, at least as far as the Sienna and Odyssey are concerned.