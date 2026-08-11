Here's How Much A 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Chrysler broke new ground when it launched the Pacifica Hybrid for the 2017 model year. Not only was this the first hybrid minivan sold in the United States, but its plug-in hybrid powertrain promised up to 33 miles of gas-free driving. A combined fuel economy of over 30 mpg also made the Pacifica Hybrid an efficient people mover once its electric range was exhausted. However, in 2026, the price of entry for even the most basic Pacifica Hybrid is almost $54,000, which is above the average transaction price of $49,758 for all new cars. For some, looking for a used Pacifica Hybrid may be a better alternative.

Specifically, the 2021 edition sits squarely in the middle of the model run, has a refreshed interior and exterior, and includes numerous driver-assistance features. However, the biggest selling point of the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid is a depreciation rate exceeding 50%. Yep, dependability is a whole different conversation, as this Chrysler is among the least reliable plug-in hybrids, but buying second-hand usually comes with trade-offs.

To give you a better idea of pricing and valuations for the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid, we'll look at depreciation projections from Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and iSeeCars. We'll also compare these numbers against dealer listings for a real-world look at what you might pay for a 2021 Pacifica Hybrid. Although there are no other minivan PHEVs on the market, it's good to know how resale values hold up with competitors like the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey. All MSRPs mentioned in this article include factory destination charges.