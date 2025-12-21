How Reliable Is The New Honda Odyssey? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Honda Odyssey has come a long way since it launched for the 1995 model year as a compact minivan with four-cylinder power and a platform borrowed from the Accord, while lacking sliding side doors. Honda launched the fifth-generation Odyssey for 2018 and brought a mild facelift and new technology for 2021, followed by another facelift in 2025. This edition is almost 20 inches longer than the original. It also has V6 power and sliding doors, which started with the second generation.

A look at Consumer Reports' reviews of the Odyssey shows a reliability roller coaster dating back to the 2001 model year. Over the past quarter of a century, Honda's sliding-door people mover earned an above-average reliability score for only three model years (hint: it's not for the newest versions — 2025 or 2026). These standings contrast with overall car brand rankings from Consumer Reports (CR) for 2026, which place Honda fourth.

The 2025 Odyssey stands out (and not in a good way) with a below-average reliability score, even if it's a superior road trip solution. Meanwhile, the 2026 edition, which didn't receive any noticeable updates, is upgraded to average in the dependability department. Notably, the 2026 version is the first Odyssey model year to receive the organization's "CR Recommended" endorsement, a thumbs-up that started in 2021.