9 Things To Know Before Hiring A Mobile Mechanic

Taking your car to the shop is a little like moving to a new house. It exposes the fragility of our grasp on day-to-day logistics and can test the limits of the helpful people in our lives. You got a ride to work after dropping it off, but now you're stranded and can't run that lunchtime errand. Maybe you even have a loaner but forgot to grab your lucky sunglasses before handing over the keys. It's the little things that get you, and that's to say nothing of the challenge of getting a car to the mechanic when the thing isn't running at all. Talk about insult to injury.

Well, it turns out you've got options. As some automakers offer mobile service for repairs and warranty work, the almighty gig economy — along with some forward-thinking traditional mechanics — is building a business around coming to you, wherever that may be, more or less. Depending on the provider, you may even be able to select a service, get an estimate, and schedule the whole thing online.

Still, this is a bold new world for most of us, so there are a few things to consider before you pull out your phone and summon a local wrench to your driveway based on a profile picture and some online reviews. Let's talk them through.