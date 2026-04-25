These Automakers Offer Mobile Service For Repairs And Warranty Work
It used to be that car owners went to dealerships for servicing and warranty repairs, but that's not practical for those far away from the closest Toyota or Honda dealership. So automakers are shifting their sights to mobile servicing and, in essence, bringing the dealership's service bay to the customer's home or office.
Admittedly, we've seen this type of service before. Lexus has been doing it since the early 1990s, particularly when it recalled all 8,000 LS 400 models sold within three months of the car's debut. It wasn't just that Lexus responded to complaints about faulty cruise control levers, warping plastic covers, and defective electrical components. Lexus took it a step further by sending mechanics to the homes of LS 400 owners who lived 100 miles or mofe from the nearest Lexus dealership.
Back then, dealership mechanics picking up customer cars was unprecedented, but the way Lexus handled that recall was the DNA infusion (and press coverage) it needed to outrank its German and American peers, perpetually associating the Lexus name with reliability and excellent after-sales service. It's why old-school Lexus models are gaining traction in the used car market. Fast-forward to 2026, and mobile servicing has become an essential arm of both local and import brands and dealerships.
American automakers including Ford, Lincoln, Stellantis, and General Motors are currently offering mobile vehicle servicing with pickup and delivery options among their statewide dealership networks. Tesla's been doing the same and has pioneered mobile servicing in the EV space, while fellow EV makers Rivian and Lucid are not too far behind.
What maintenance jobs are included with mobile servicing?
For the most part, mobile servicing covers routine maintenance work, including oil and filter changes (a DIY oil change could offer savings, just saying); replacing air filters; performing recall work (when applicable); changing wiper blades and 12V batteries; installing dealer-certified accessories; replacing lamps and bulbs; tire rotations; brake servicing; and software updates. Then again, your car might need a dealership visit to fix complex repair jobs like engine, transmission, and drivetrain faults.
For the most part, mobile servicing is free if the repairs are under warranty. However, you'll have to pay for spare parts, like brake pads, wiper blades, and bulbs. Booking an appointment is seamless online, and some automakers like Ford and Stellantis have pickup and delivery services that will take your car, service it at the dealership, and bring it back when everything's done.
Among foreign automakers, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Subaru have participating dealerships that offer mobile service to customers. It's a similar story with Hyundai and Kia, but Mazda has yet to offer roving mechanics. Moreover, select Land Rover, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz dealerships offer mobile repair and maintenance services. On the higher end of the scale, certain Bentley dealers offer vehicle collection and delivery services.
Meanwhile, Hyundai's high-end Genesis luxury arm has a three-year (or 36,000 miles) "service valet" maintenance plan that includes vehicle pickup, delivery, and a loaner vehicle. It's the cherry on top of Genesis' five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited vehicle warranty.