These Automakers Offer Mobile Service For Repairs And Warranty Work

It used to be that car owners went to dealerships for servicing and warranty repairs, but that's not practical for those far away from the closest Toyota or Honda dealership. So automakers are shifting their sights to mobile servicing and, in essence, bringing the dealership's service bay to the customer's home or office.

Admittedly, we've seen this type of service before. Lexus has been doing it since the early 1990s, particularly when it recalled all 8,000 LS 400 models sold within three months of the car's debut. It wasn't just that Lexus responded to complaints about faulty cruise control levers, warping plastic covers, and defective electrical components. Lexus took it a step further by sending mechanics to the homes of LS 400 owners who lived 100 miles or mofe from the nearest Lexus dealership.

Back then, dealership mechanics picking up customer cars was unprecedented, but the way Lexus handled that recall was the DNA infusion (and press coverage) it needed to outrank its German and American peers, perpetually associating the Lexus name with reliability and excellent after-sales service. It's why old-school Lexus models are gaining traction in the used car market. Fast-forward to 2026, and mobile servicing has become an essential arm of both local and import brands and dealerships.

American automakers including Ford, Lincoln, Stellantis, and General Motors are currently offering mobile vehicle servicing with pickup and delivery options among their statewide dealership networks. Tesla's been doing the same and has pioneered mobile servicing in the EV space, while fellow EV makers Rivian and Lucid are not too far behind.