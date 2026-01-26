Transportation Department Plans To Write New Regulations With AI, Claims They'll Be 'Good Enough'

When it isn't busy helping creeps undress children, so-called artificial intelligence software can also make error-ridden commercials for Coke, generate fake YouTube videos about vehicles that don't exist, and even screw up incredibly basic math. And if you just thought to yourself, "Wait, all of that sounds bad," you would be correct. Still, a bunch of politicians and C-suite executives are obsessed with it, so they keep pushing AI on us whether we like it or not. In fact, ProPublica reports the Republican-led Department of Transportation currently plans to start using AI to write transportation regulations.

Back in December, DOT lawyer Daniel Cohen reportedly told employees that AI had the "potential to revolutionize the way we draft rulemakings" and promised a demonstration that would show off "exciting new AI tools available to DOT rule writers to help us do our job better and faster." Discussions about using AI to write new transportation regulations continued to take place after the demonstration was over, up to and including last week. Apparently, Gregory Zerzan, the DOT's general counsel, wants the agency to be the "point of the spear" when it comes to federal use of AI and "the first agency that is fully enabled to use AI to draft rules."

You'd think we'd want the rules that planes, trains, and automobiles are expected to follow to be written by real-life humans who actually know things, especially since AI's track record in the legal arena is riddled with costly errors, but that reportedly doesn't worry Zerzan. "We don't need the perfect rule on XYZ. We don't even need a very good rule on XYZ," he reportedly said in one meeting, adding, "We want good enough. We're flooding the zone."

Nothing to see here, folks. Just a bunch of "good enough" regulations written by Fancy Autocorrect, meant to govern air travel, crash safety, and who knows what else.