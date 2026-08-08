What Do The Restrictions On CDL Licenses Mean?

Getting a CDL (Commercial Driver's License) is a big milestone for an aspiring truck driver. But not all CDLs are the same. Each CDL specifies which class of vehicle the driver can operate, and lists restrictions for that driver.

Most federal restrictions have to do with the type of vehicle you're allowed to operate, and that's determined by the vehicle you brought to do your Skills Test in. For example, if the vehicle you brought is an automatic, that will get you an "E" restriction, which means you're not allowed to operate commercial vehicles with manual transmissions. Both "L" and "Z" restrictions prohibit drivers from operating vehicles with full air brakes, though for different reasons. Drivers with "Z" restrictions took their test in a vehicle with an air over hydraulic brake system. Drivers with an "L" restriction either took their test in a vehicle without a full air brake system or failed the Air Brakes Knowledge Test, and there's lots to know about air brakes. Other restrictions of this type include "O" (no fifth-wheel), "M" (only Class B and C passenger vehicles or school buses), and "N" (only Class C passenger vehicles or school buses).

There's also a "K" restriction, which prohibits participating in interstate commerce, which applies to cargo, not just the driver's route. The restriction can be for drivers under 21 years of age or drivers who have a limiting medical condition. The "V" restriction is for medical variances and exemptions, like corrective lenses, for example. And near the end of the alphabet, there's the "X" restriction, which denotes a driver who operates a military vehicle and is exempt from the CDL skills test.