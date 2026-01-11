How Do Semi Truck Air Brakes Work?

When the brakes are applied, circuits send compressed air from the storage tanks to front and rear service chambers that push the brake shoes into the brake drums, thus slowing down the vehicle. Semis equipped with air disc brakes work on a similar principle, but use pads and discs instead of shoes and drums. As many big rig reviewers have pointed out, they unlock improved braking performance and reduce maintenance. Still, although innovation makes trucking easier, that doesn't mean anyone can drive a semi. Try backing up an 18-wheeler – that's no small feat, shall we say.

That, of course, was a quick and dirty explanation of how air brakes work. But you may be thinking: what even are service chambers? How does the system work when there's an air leak? Are there checks and balances in place should something go wrong? Before we jump into all of that, let's get familiar with the components inside a semi's air brake assembly.

It starts with the pedal itself (also called the foot valve), followed by the air compressor, governor, storage/reservoir tanks, dryer, drain valves, brake chambers, S-cams, shoes/pads, drums/discs, pushrods, pressure plates, and return springs. If you're still with us, let's now dive into brake chambers and understand their role in the system.