These Are The Dead Entry-Level Cars You Miss

In case you hadn't noticed, the cost of having fun in a car has gone up exponentially in recent years. Not that long ago there were small entry-level hatchbacks and sedans, they were cheap, cheerful, relatively lightweight, and tossable, and often came with an optional manual transmission. Sometimes, if you were lucky, they got a performance trim level that didn't increase your monthly payment all that much. They got great fuel mileage, looked pretty neat, and delivered an exciting driving experience when pushed. Their disappearance from the market, alongside the equally depressing lack of convertibles, coupes, and other sporty daily drivers, is a travesty. The car market sucks right now unless you're seriously wealthy.

Earlier this week I asked the Jalopnik commentariat which of the entry-level cars kicked to the curb they miss the most, and the answers were among the most fervently positive I've seen yet. We, as working-class enthusiasts, are clearly upset at the lack of anything on the car market. We need to go back to a pre-2016 car market, when A Fiesta ST could be purchased for just twenty-two grand. These days twenty-two grand will get you a base model Chevrolet Trax. The least expensive Ford available is over 30,000 bucks!

Maybe you miss the even cheaper and even worse cars of the 1990s like I do. I desperately miss the days of tiny fuel-sipping captive imports like the Suzuki-sourced Geo Metro or Kia-made Ford Aspire. The car market is desperately lacking tiny egg-shaped hatchbacks that weigh 1700 pounds. Maybe you're looking for something more competent, an all-around good car that practically nobody can shake a stick at, like the Honda Fit. Maybe you miss the ultra-cheapy cars that give up on ergonomics and interior quality to dip their prices, like the Nissan Versa or Mitsubishi Mirage. If you have input, or didn't get an opportunity to answer this question when it came around the first time, jump in the comments and let us know.