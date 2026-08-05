These Are The Dead Entry-Level Cars You Miss
In case you hadn't noticed, the cost of having fun in a car has gone up exponentially in recent years. Not that long ago there were small entry-level hatchbacks and sedans, they were cheap, cheerful, relatively lightweight, and tossable, and often came with an optional manual transmission. Sometimes, if you were lucky, they got a performance trim level that didn't increase your monthly payment all that much. They got great fuel mileage, looked pretty neat, and delivered an exciting driving experience when pushed. Their disappearance from the market, alongside the equally depressing lack of convertibles, coupes, and other sporty daily drivers, is a travesty. The car market sucks right now unless you're seriously wealthy.
Earlier this week I asked the Jalopnik commentariat which of the entry-level cars kicked to the curb they miss the most, and the answers were among the most fervently positive I've seen yet. We, as working-class enthusiasts, are clearly upset at the lack of anything on the car market. We need to go back to a pre-2016 car market, when A Fiesta ST could be purchased for just twenty-two grand. These days twenty-two grand will get you a base model Chevrolet Trax. The least expensive Ford available is over 30,000 bucks!
Maybe you miss the even cheaper and even worse cars of the 1990s like I do. I desperately miss the days of tiny fuel-sipping captive imports like the Suzuki-sourced Geo Metro or Kia-made Ford Aspire. The car market is desperately lacking tiny egg-shaped hatchbacks that weigh 1700 pounds. Maybe you're looking for something more competent, an all-around good car that practically nobody can shake a stick at, like the Honda Fit. Maybe you miss the ultra-cheapy cars that give up on ergonomics and interior quality to dip their prices, like the Nissan Versa or Mitsubishi Mirage. If you have input, or didn't get an opportunity to answer this question when it came around the first time, jump in the comments and let us know.
The Fit Is Go
The Fit was IMO the best entry-level car – it felt like it should have cost so much more and was fun to drive. My Uncle has had his 5 speed model for 15 years now, and it's wonderful.
Suggested by cintocrunch1
Your uncle is living the dream. Fit is king.
The Fit was a great car outside of the seats, which were awful for my back. Yes, I know there are after market seats, etc. but it was more work that it was worth and they didn't offer the Civic Si seats as an option which would've worked out.
Suggested by QADude
I promise, it's not more work than it's worth. Aftermarket seats can be incredible. Especially if you have a bad back.
It's the Fit. Yes, it was cheap, but it never FELT cheap. It felt like you got so much for your money. And the space was so usable. The market needs that car today.
Suggested by Gordon S.
Honda is pretty good at making cheap feel expensive, or at least acceptable.
yeah probably the fit. Hands down the best entry level car I've personally driven.
Suggested by Nitro0o
Not a hint of a lie.
Honda Fit, my ex in highschool had a base model with the 5 speed and it was just a great little car in every way.
Often I would borrow it to rip around the city and run errands instead of my Mustang, it was just so good in traffic
Suggested by JaredOfLondon
My ex in high school drove a beat up Ford Escort. Some guys get all the luck!
I'd say I miss the Fit most, but I'm still driving mine 12 years and 102k miles later. Hopefully I'll get another 100k plus.
Suggested by Ed Glorious
I'll bet the over on that one, my friend.
Put me down firmly in Team Fit. I paid cash for a new Fit Sport in 2012 in Raspberry Blue Metallic – had to wait a month and a half while it was shipped over from Japan...that was one hard color to locate! I'm still driving it. It's responsive and fun around town, can be configured to hold just about anything (I brought home a rather large stainless steel barbecue grill in it), and I still smile when I see it waiting for me in the parking lot. I'll probably never get rid of it.
Suggested by JimmieG
When you love something, never let it go!
One of my sons still drives my 2010 Fit Sport. It is a great car in Hawaii due to the tight parking spaces and high cost of gas.
Suggested by hawaii_mike
He lives in paradise and he gets to drive a legendary Fit Sport every day? Sounds like your son has got it pretty good!
The Fords
The Ford Focus or Fiesta would have my vote. To be fair, I had the Focus ST so not the true entry-level version, but I loved that Ford had small, economical, and affordable hatchback options.
Suggested by SantaCruzin
It was more entry level than most things available today. You can blame wild inflation and stagnant wages for that one, buddy!
I had a rental Focus years before I bought my ST and I was impressed by the handling, just thought it needed more power. Then we finally got the Focus ST in 2013.
Suggested by Psycho78
Focus is such a good car, and the U.S. car market is worse off without it.
The last Ford Fiesta we got in the US was actually quite good for what it was, and the ST was the best bang-for-your-buck driving experience you could possibly hope for. It's unfortunate that we didn't get followup generation in the US, because it fixed a lot of the issues with the plasticky interior of the last one.
Suggested by MrMcGeeIn3D
There was a time when you actually got bang for your buck. Those days are gone.
As a former Focus owner, I'm disappointed that Ford has retreated from the entry level market completely. A new Focus would be great.
Suggested by Kood
I was incredulous about it when it happened, and I'm borderline apoplectic now.
A Fiesta with a 5-speed was quite fun.
Suggested by Fiji ST
I know the 1-liter 3-cylinder cars were a bit problematic, but I still really love them. That engine is so peppy and the stick is good. We need more cars like that.
I am 100% a Fiesta guy. Miss them, but still available in Europe. And I owned one there too. My current 2015 just passed 100k without issues, including during a cross country drive.
Suggested by EdwardR
Cross country in a Fiesta sounds like an adventure. Good for you, man!
The best of the rest
Patiently waiting for a new ICE Abarth 500, or hell, just an ICE new 500 with a manual
Suggested by Seth Simon
I rather like the electric 500, but that rowdy little snorter was definitely a fun time.
None of them, they are dead for a reason.
Suggested by IB007
Yes, the reasons are corporate greed, the strength of the dealership lobby, inflation, stagnant wages, import tariffs, and marketing.
Hyundai Accent hatchback.
The 1.6L GDI engine would start burning oil around 100,000 miles, but that was it's only flaw.
I sold my dad a brand new 2013 Accent hatch in November of 2012 when I sold cars for Hyundai. 200,000 miles later it was totaled when an idiot that was texting rear ended it.
Everything was original except for maintenance parts and the catalytic converter.
It was a blast to drive, sipped gas, was comfortable, and as mentioned, never failed.
Suggested by MustangIIMatt
There's a perfect condition Accent parked on my block right now, and every time I walk past it I get a little jealous.
On the entry level 4WD, the Gen I Suzuki Samurai. I drove mine into the ground. Nothing could replace it.
Suggested by Nomoto
No, you don't get to have fun with your small SUV. You will get a front-wheel drive Chevrolet Trax and you'll be happy with it.
1970s and early 1980s Honda Civic and Honda Accord. Yes I know Honda makes some cars right now called "Civic" and "Accord" so technically they aren't "dead". But these are not those. The 1970s versions were quite small and weighed around 2000 lb, with 1.4L, 1.5L, or 1.6L engines churning out something like 60-80 HP. Both models were economical and easy to drive. Honda doesn't sell anything like those here in the US today.
Suggested by Michael Rosenfeld
Their spiritual successor was the Honda Fit. I'll just chalk this up as another vote for the Fit.
Mazda2, and not the Toyota Yaris rebadge.
No one does fun, slow car better.
Suggested by Scoobie2
Mazda2 is one of the best hatchbacks of all time. Incredible handling, great layout, and quirky good looks!
The Nissan Versa. Tough as a tank and cheap, too. Big enough to do most of what you wanted from a car, including hauling five people and most Costco runs.
Suggested by DynamicPresence
The stick Versa was incredible. The CVT was a letdown.
Air-cooled VW Beetle
Suggested by JimmyZZZzzzz
Much love for the OG
The 2nd gen Honda CRX. The HF started under $10K with peak efficiency, while the Si was around $12K for some performance. Both had only two seats, which was all you needed for your date, and A TON of cargo space. IMO it was the perfect 1st car.
Suggested by Sgt Beavis
CRX was a darned good car. They're tiny but so delightful to drive.
The Suzuki Swift GTi. It was proof that you could have a 'fun version' of the entry level model – Geo Metros whimpered in shame at what they could've been.
Suggested by DungBeetle62
I'll take that a step further and say that the Swift-based Chevrolet Sprint Turbo is one of my all-time favorite entry level cars with a kicked up 'fun version'.