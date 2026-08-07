2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Is A 600-Horsepower Track-Focused Muscle Car That's As Quick As A Hellcat Redeye

The latest revival of Dodge's iconic Charger has not made as much of a real-world stir as Stellantis has hoped, but Jalopnik's resident Big Mopar Guy, Andy Kalmowitz, likes driving them. He's particularly fond of Chargers powered by Dodge's Hurricane twin-turbocharged inline-6, and now Dodge announced that a new-for-2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will amp that engine's performance up even higher thanks to larger twin 56-mm Garrett turbochargers. Dodge says it's the most track-focused Super Bee yet, and even provides one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School with the purchase of one.

The new Super Bee comes hot on the heels of the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, but unlike the Rumble Bee, the Super Bee's twin-turbo Hurricane produces a whopping 600 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to launch the all-wheel-drive muscle car from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, matching the time Car and Driver recorded in the unhinged 797-horsepower Challenger Hellcat Redeye back in 2019, and it will run the all-important quarter-mile in a claimed 11.8 seconds.

Dodge

Torque output stays the same as the Scat Pack, but the Super Bee is up 50 ponies, and it reaches 60 mph 0.3 seconds quicker than the Scat Pack. Its stats still don't quite measure up to the bonkers electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack's 670 horses and its scant 3.3-second 0-to-60 sprint, but the Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is the quickest gas-powered Charger currently available. It includes a lot more than just the bump in power, too.