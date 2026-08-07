2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Is A 600-Horsepower Track-Focused Muscle Car That's As Quick As A Hellcat Redeye
The latest revival of Dodge's iconic Charger has not made as much of a real-world stir as Stellantis has hoped, but Jalopnik's resident Big Mopar Guy, Andy Kalmowitz, likes driving them. He's particularly fond of Chargers powered by Dodge's Hurricane twin-turbocharged inline-6, and now Dodge announced that a new-for-2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will amp that engine's performance up even higher thanks to larger twin 56-mm Garrett turbochargers. Dodge says it's the most track-focused Super Bee yet, and even provides one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School with the purchase of one.
The new Super Bee comes hot on the heels of the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, but unlike the Rumble Bee, the Super Bee's twin-turbo Hurricane produces a whopping 600 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to launch the all-wheel-drive muscle car from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, matching the time Car and Driver recorded in the unhinged 797-horsepower Challenger Hellcat Redeye back in 2019, and it will run the all-important quarter-mile in a claimed 11.8 seconds.
Torque output stays the same as the Scat Pack, but the Super Bee is up 50 ponies, and it reaches 60 mph 0.3 seconds quicker than the Scat Pack. Its stats still don't quite measure up to the bonkers electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack's 670 horses and its scant 3.3-second 0-to-60 sprint, but the Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is the quickest gas-powered Charger currently available. It includes a lot more than just the bump in power, too.
It certainly looks the part
Available in both two-door and four-door body styles, the Super Bee has unique cooling and aerodynamic upgrades, upgraded brakes, and a new adaptive suspension. Dodge claims it's the "most track-focused Dodge Super Bee ever." The Launch Edition package includes unique colors — Sucker Punch, Shady, and Diamond Black — Super Bee stinger graphics, gloss black 20-inch wheels, and Hyper Lime brake calipers. It all comes together to look rather mean, if you ask me.
Its track-focused vibe is enhanced by a new "massive, track-tuned extended front splitter" that's one-third longer than the Scat Pack's, and is designed to make the car feel more planted and confident. Out back, there's a new larger "performance spoiler" to improve the big car's overall balance and stability. Perhaps most importantly, though, the Super Bee logo has been altered to reflect the new twin-turbocharged six-cylinder drivetrain.
Inside the Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, drivers face a new Super Bee instrument panel badge, and a leather-wrapped Super Bee-specific steering wheel that houses a dedicated rear-wheel-drive button and has larger performance paddle shifters for the eight-speed automatic transmission. Cloth-covered, high-backed, aggressively bolstered performance seats have unique Citrus Peel patterned seat inserts with contrasting silver and Sour Lemon stitching. Of course, the new turbo-spooled Super Bee logo is also embroidered onto the headrests.
Dodge designed the Super Bee Launch Edition for track use
In the press release, Dodge repeatedly mentions the Super Bee Launch Edition's road course and drag strip capabilities, even saying its driveline is fortified "to thrive under hard use." A new Track mode has unique steering, traction control, and stability control calibrations. There's also a new Race Prep function that forces the electric cooling fan to operate even after the engine is shut off for sweltering track days, and a Drag mode that lets the car squat more under acceleration to maximize off-the-line traction.
Its brakes are larger 16-inch Brembo rotors on all four corners, and six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers that were "engineered to support repeated high-speed stops and demanding track use." That lofty pursuit is helped by the Super Bee's standard Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 summer tires sized 305/35R20, as well as new suspension with Continuous Damping Control adaptive dampers, increased spring rates, and a stiffer rear stabilizer bar which Dodge claims will reduce understeer.
Torque Reserve, a feature from the previous-generation car, returns to the Charger and now opens the throttle to increase airflow and strategically delays ignition timing to limit torque at the wheels while sending higher-energy exhaust gas to the turbos. It engages when Launch Control is active, or when the driver holds both the brake and the throttle, and it builds boost without overpowering the brakes for more consistent acceleration off the line. All of these features combine with the Charger's first factory-offered drive recorder by Cosworth, which will capture video of your track endeavors and export them via an integrated USB port.
It commemorates the Dodge Charger's 60th anniversary
It's been 60 years since the Dodge Charger first graced American roads, and 58 years since the first Coronet Super Bee put rubber to asphalt. The first Charger Super Bee arrived in 1971 as one of the more powerful trims, and though it briefly reappeared in 2007, the last time we saw a new Charger Super Bee was in 2023. This is the first time the Super Bee name has appeared on a Charger hiding six cylinders under its hood, but it's a far cry from the Pentastar of yore.
If all of Dodge's track-focused development claims prove to be more than just claims, then the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition should be a helluva lot of fun. But will it be enough to overshadow the mammoth-sized hole left by the rowdy Hellcats in the brand's lineup, and its lack of a Hemi? We'll have to wait an undetermined amount of time to find out, since Dodge hasn't announced pricing, ordering, or availability details yet.