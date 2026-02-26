Quebec Hockey Team Rescues American Woman After Car Crash

Hockey players have a reputation for being mean and aggressive, ready to start a fight at the slightest provocation. But one woman's experience was quite the opposite when a hockey team descended upon her overturned car one cold January night, reports CTV News.

June Johnson was driving home to Quebec City from Maine when she suddenly lost control and found herself upside down in a ditch. Imagine her surprise when, less than a minute later, four hockey players were at her side, pulling her out of the car and making sure she was okay. It may sound like the beginning of a joke about Canadian stereotypes, but Les Bataillon Saint-Hyacinthe, a team in the North American Hockey League, just happened to be driving by at the moment Johnson lost control of her car, and saw the whole thing. As told to CTV News: