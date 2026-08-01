Why This Street In Toronto Was 'The Longest Street In The World' Until It Wasn't

Interestingly, based on both vibes and some openly erroneous internet reporting, I'm hardly the first journalist or indeed Canadian to have completely missed the memo about Yonge losing its "longest street" title 27 years ago. MotorTrend, for example, ran an entire feature in 2010 about driving all 1,178 miles of Yonge in a Mercedes with the headline "The Longest Street in the World," without once mentioning that it's been 11 years since it last officially held that record. And I was even able to find a local CP24 news story written mere days ago in 2026 about a fundraising run that continues to falsely describe Yonge Street as "the longest street in the world."

Google "longest street in the world" right now and a quick skim of the results will likely have the average person believe it's still Yonge, and you have to dig to find any mention of Airport Road. Yes, clicking through to a lot of the resulting articles or actually reading through the AI Overview does lead to explanations of the myth, but who has time for all that? Lastly, I haven't conducted any surveys, but as a Canadian, I'd be willing to bet that if you asked 10 people walking down Yonge Street right now what the longest street in the world is, about nine of them would still say "Yonge."

But they'd be wrong. We were all wrong. We've been wrong for almost 30 years. Excuse me while I question how many other dumb myths we've believed simply because none of us knew any better.