More Than 300,000 Californians Must Get New Real IDs Because Surprise, The DMV Screwed Up

Visiting the DMV is often a miserable experience, one most people would like to keep down to a once yearly visit–if that. Unfortunately for around 325,000 California residents, an error in an old software code may have made that pain-in-the-neck visit all for naught, as their Real IDs aren't as real as they appear.

As if Real IDs weren't enough of a pain to begin with. From the California DMV:

"We proactively reviewed our records, identified a legacy system issue from 2006, and are notifying impacted customers with clear guidance on how to maintain a valid California-issued credential," said DMV Director Steve Gordon. "For nearly 99% of REAL ID holders, no action is required. The DMV remains committed to serving all Californians and ensuring REAL ID credentials meet federal standards."

If you are a U.S. citizen, relax, you won't be asked to engage in intellectual combat with an unarmed opponent behind the desk at the DMV, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The issue only affects certain immigrants who were issued Real IDs. Before anyone jumps to the comments to complain about California giving driver's licenses to illegal immigrants, the federal government allows lawful permanent residents, green card holders, and visa holders to be issued Real ID licenses in the state where they live. Everyone affected by this glitch has already proven that they are in the U.S. legally. In fact, that's the nature of the glitch. If their authorized stay expires before California's standard five-year interval, their Real ID must expire at the same time, making it more difficult for them to overstay their welcome. The software glitch incorrectly gave them the standard five years, disregarding when their authorization expires.

The DMV has not said exactly what its "clear guidance on how to maintain a valid California-issued credential" will be. Since it was the DMV's mistake, hopefully it can just issue new licenses with the correct dates at no cost. But this is the DMV, so who knows what additional unnecessary hoops people will have to jump through to get them.