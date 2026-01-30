It Wasn't The Pilots: NTSB Says The Black Hawk-Airliner Crash Was Due To FAA Failures

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed the findings from its investigation into the crash between a regional passenger jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River in January 2025. While all kinds of wild ideas have been thrown around regarding the cause of the crash, the NTSB has very firmly pointed the finger at the FAA, not the pilots of either aircraft. It's a pretty damning report, listing out a long series of failures at the FAA that made a catastrophe more and more likely. In other words, this horrific accident, in which 67 people died, was not a fluke or unavoidable chance. It was the result of bad decisions compounding over time.

There's a lot to unpack from the NTSB: they accuse the FAA of a wide range of mistakes, both in the long, intermediate, and immediate term before the crash. On the night of, the air traffic control tower at Reagan National Airport had assigned only one person to manage both plane and helicopter traffic. That information was known shortly after the crash, but the NTSB has determined that there was no actual need for this to happen, per the New York Times. Staffing levels were sufficient for planes and helicopters to have separate ATCs in charge of them.

What did that lone ATC do? This person allowed the Black Hawk to go into visual separation, meaning that the helicopter would simply look around for other aircraft rather than take directions from the tower. While this is a common procedure, the NTSB found that Reagan National Airport had been overusing it for years, essentially delegating ATC responsibility to the pilot. Tragically, simulations suggested that the Black Hawk pilots couldn't see the jet from where they sat, so the visual separation led to disaster. Even this was avoidable, though, since the ATC in the tower got an automated warning a full 26 seconds before the collision, per ABC News. If the ATC had relayed that warning to the pilots, it almost certainly would have prevented the crash. For whatever reason, the ATC never did.