5 Signs That Used Car You're Considering Won't Be Reliable

Some shoppers want to buy fast cars. Others want something spacious, or something well-connected to outside tech. Regardless, we all want something reliable, as breaking down midway through a commute or grocery trip is nobody's idea of fun.

While there's no sure way of knowing whether a used car will be dependable, there are warning signs buyers can look out for. Signs like unusually high mileage, a missing service history, and a large number of previous owners are all examples of red flags to watch out for. So are physical issues, such as oil leaks and strange noises when driving.

While we can't look into a crystal ball and predict just how reliable that secondhand car you're considering will be, we can arm you with exactly what to look out for. So do your research, always insist on a pre-purchase professional inspection if you can afford one, and think carefully about the following warning signs.