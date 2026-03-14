JD Power Just Dropped Its 2026 Dependability Study, And There Are Plenty Of Surprises

New car prices are higher than ever before, and the global economy is looking a bit, let's say shaky, so many Americans are looking at keeping their current car running, or buying a new car that they plan to drive for the next decade or so. Long-term reliability is thus a supremely important consideration for many car owners and prospective buyers alike. Long-term reliability is a difficult thing to measure, but one of the most trusted names in that area is JD Power, and its annual Vehicle Dependability Study or VDS. The 2026 VDS came out last month, and it's filled with surprises from Mini earning third place to Cadillac in fourth to Toyota in eighth.

Lexus is the most dependable brand for the fourth consecutive year, and it sells the most dependable model overall: the Lexus IS. Buick clinched the number two spot for the second consecutive year, and Mini is the third most reliable car brand, rising from tenth place just last year. Cadillac came in fourth and Chevrolet came in as the fifth most reliable brand, which is a bit of a surprise despite each company climbing one position each over last year's results.