These Are The Quickest Trucks You Can Get Used For Under $35,000
Pickup trucks aren't just made for work anymore. Nowadays, they come with all kinds of drivetrains and cater to all tastes and requirements, whether that be conquering rugged terrains, transporting passengers in comfort, or hauling heavy loads. This means that if you want a fast pickup to enjoy flooring at the stoplight, there's no shortage of choices. Still, for most of us, the issue is that the quickest new pickup trucks are so expensive that buying used looks more and more tempting.
For this list, we looked for used trucks in good condition with average mileage (under 100,000 miles), sourcing our average price estimates from listings posted on sites such as CarGurus, Classic.com, and Bring a Trailer as well as consulting Hagerty's valuation tool. What we found is that $35,000 still buys many crazy-quick speed demons with a truck bed, including some of the fastest trucks ever built, such as the Dodge Ram SRT-10, GMC Syclone, and Ford F-150 Lightning Pro — all boasting 0-60 times of under five seconds. We ranked them from slowest to quickest according to their 0-60 mph times.
2019 Ford F-150 Limited: 5.1 seconds
When you think of a fast Ford pickup truck, the insanely rapid Ford F-150 Raptor R is probably the first that comes to mind, with its quoted 3.6-second 0-60 time. But unfortunately, it doesn't exist within our $35,000 budget. What does exist, however, is the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4X4, which had enough time to slide down its depreciation curve to become attainable. CarGurus has a 150,000-mile example listed for just under $25,000. The site also offers many other 2019 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew models with less than 100,000 miles on the clock for under $35,000. Similarly, Cars.com listings show you can pick one of these up for between $30,000 and $38,000, depending on mileage and condition. Still, this is a big cost saving, seeing as we're talking about a top-of-the-range model that sold for around $70,000 new.
At its heart is a high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 sourced from the dune-bashing Ford F-150 Raptor. It outputs up to 450 hp and 510-lb-ft of torque to all fours via a 10-speed automatic transmission with manual shifting mode, resulting in a 0-60 time of 5.1 seconds (via Car and Driver). Of course, with this being the Limited trim, you get all that performance without it eroding away some of the truck's nicest bits. First off, every F-150 Limited is a SuperCrew, meaning it comes with four-doors and a 5.5' box. Other features include high-end leather upholstery, Miko suede headliner, heated front and rear seats, cooled and massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-deployable running boards, a twin-panel moonroof, as well as wood interior trim. The 2019 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4X4 is tow-rated at 12,700 pounds and has a payload capacity of 2,030 pounds.
2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning: 5.1 seconds
One of the best pickup trucks for fun on a budget, the playful and exciting Ford SVT Lightning has long been beloved by younger buyers for its looks, performance, and price. Hagerty estimates the average value of examples in good condition at just $33,900, but look around, and you may find them for less. On Edmunds, for example, the performance truck commonly trades from around $30,000, which is interesting considering the SVT Lightning was a low-volume product – only 28,124 units were produced during the entire second generation run that lasted from 1999 to 2004.
But while Lightnings produced for the 1999 and 2000 model year used a 5.4-liter Triton V8 engine paired with an Eaton supercharger to produce 360 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, models made for 2001-2004 had a revised version of the engine generating 380 horsepower and 450 lb-ft. The engine is paired to a four-speed automatic which funnels power to the rear wheels. Thanks in part to that uplift in power output, the likes of the 2004 SVT Lightning can sprint from naught to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds in MotorTrend's period testing.
2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10: 4.9 seconds
Chrysler's Street and Racing Technology (SRT) high-performance division pulled off something quite scintillating with the SRT-10, stuffing a 8.3-liter V10 engine borrowed from a Dodge Viper into the 2004 regular cab SRT-10's engine bay. That was enough to make it the production pickup to come with the biggest displacement engine from the factory. Even the Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission was lifted from the Viper.
The result? Impressive, as the 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 became the world's fastest and most powerful pickup truck at the time, with a top speed of 155 mph and 500 hp and 525 lb-ft on tap. It was quick, too, requiring just 4.9 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph according to MotorTrend. All that's despite the pickup weighing a hefty 5,100 pounds. Just over 10,000 units were made between 2004 and 2006, and of those, only 3,057 were 2004 model years. However, find one today, and you'll pay from under $34,000, evidenced by this 71,000-mile example listed on Classic.com. As a matter of fact, an average example in good condition is worth around $29,400, per Hagerty's valuation tool.
1991 GMC Syclone: 4.6 seconds
Here's yet another model that's impossible to ignore if you're hunting for a fast pickup truck on a budget. The GMC Syclone was first created in 1991 as a hot version of the GMC Sonoma compact pickup truck, and accordingly, puts stupendous performance in the hands of fun seekers thanks to a 4.3-liter liquid intercooled turbo V6 engine producing 280 hp and 350 lb-ft. That's about 120 more hp and lb-ft than the Sonoma pickup managed with its naturally aspirated 4.3-liter Vortec V6 in 1991. And should you be concerned about performance in slippery conditions, it also features a full-time all-wheel drive system lifted from the GMC Safari van, with a 35% front and 65% rear torque split. As a result, the GMC scoots to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. When it was new, the Syclone also famously outran sports cars such as the Ferrari 348ts when Car and Driver undertook a comparison in 1991, and hit the quarter mile in 14.1 seconds at 93 mph compared to the Ferrari's 14.5 seconds at 99 mph.
Not many 1991 Syclones left the factory – roughly 2,995 in total — before GMC started building an SUV version of the truck called the Typhoon for 1992 and 1993. Consequently, there aren't usually very many Syclones for sale at any one time, so the few available ones tend to be quite pricey. However, affordable examples still turn up on the used market — even low mileage ones — now and then. Looking at recent sales on Bring a Trailer, they start from around $20,000, evidenced by this one-family-owned model that sold for just $19,500 in 2025, while another 33k-mile unit went for just $34,600 earlier this year.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: 4.2 seconds
As cheap performance pickup trucks go, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is the absolute quickest-accelerating one you can buy under $35,000 used today, with an impressive 4.2-second 0-60 mph sprint as tested by MotorTrend. That comes courtesy of two electric motors fed by a 98-kWh standard-range battery to produce 452 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque. Fully charged, the F-150 Lightning Pro can travel up to 230 miles, and 150-kW DC chargers can boost the battery from 15 to 80 percent capacity in under 45 minutes. Edmunds currently shows 79,122- and 87,209-mile examples listed for $34,444 and $34,590, respectively.
While it is pretty significant when you consider the prices of the other vehicles on this list, you'll also be getting a lot in return. Being a 2022 model, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is the most recent truck on this list, not to mention the quickest by some distance. That's in addition to a 2,400-watt onboard power station with eight 120-volt outlets, a 12-inch touchscreen display, electronic-locking rear axle, and rear automatic braking.