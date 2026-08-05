These Are The Quickest Trucks You Can Get Used For Under $35,000

When you think of a fast Ford pickup truck, the insanely rapid Ford F-150 Raptor R is probably the first that comes to mind, with its quoted 3.6-second 0-60 time. But unfortunately, it doesn't exist within our $35,000 budget. What does exist, however, is the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4X4, which had enough time to slide down its depreciation curve to become attainable. CarGurus has a 150,000-mile example listed for just under $25,000. The site also offers many other 2019 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew models with less than 100,000 miles on the clock for under $35,000. Similarly, Cars.com listings show you can pick one of these up for between $30,000 and $38,000, depending on mileage and condition. Still, this is a big cost saving, seeing as we're talking about a top-of-the-range model that sold for around $70,000 new.

At its heart is a high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 sourced from the dune-bashing Ford F-150 Raptor. It outputs up to 450 hp and 510-lb-ft of torque to all fours via a 10-speed automatic transmission with manual shifting mode, resulting in a 0-60 time of 5.1 seconds (via Car and Driver). Of course, with this being the Limited trim, you get all that performance without it eroding away some of the truck's nicest bits. First off, every F-150 Limited is a SuperCrew, meaning it comes with four-doors and a 5.5' box. Other features include high-end leather upholstery, Miko suede headliner, heated front and rear seats, cooled and massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-deployable running boards, a twin-panel moonroof, as well as wood interior trim. The 2019 Ford F-150 Limited SuperCrew 4X4 is tow-rated at 12,700 pounds and has a payload capacity of 2,030 pounds.