Here's How Much A 2021 Honda Ridgeline Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The U.S. truck market is significant, accounting for about 15% of all new vehicle sales in recent years, but the Honda Ridgeline occupies a unique niche in this segment. It's the only midsized unibody pickup. There are unibody trucks (Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz) and midsized body-on-frame pickups (like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger), yet only the Ridgeline brings the two characteristics together. However, it's not everyone's cup of tea, as Honda sold around 41,000 Ridgelines in 2021. That's about how many F-Series trucks Ford sold every three weeks that year.

Nonetheless, new Ridgelines aren't necessarily inexpensive compared to some other trucks. The cheapest Sport trim starts north of $42,000 in 2026, which is about $7,000 more than a base Ranger. So, the wallet-minded may want to turn to a secondhand Ridgeline with the 2021 model year being a sweet spot. It's still a relatively modern truck with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and offers the benefits of depreciation. CarEdge and iSeeCars estimate the loss of value at about 34% to 37%.

We'll explore these numbers to better understand the Ridgeline's depreciation, including how the 2021 model year values compare with more recent models. And because the real world matters, we'll see how these depreciation estimates hold up against what 2021 Ridgelines are selling for on dealers' lots. Even though the Ridgeline doesn't have a direct competitor, there are other trucks on the market. So, we'll check the depreciation rates for the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Ford Ranger. Any MSRPs mentioned in this article include factory destination charges.