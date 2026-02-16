Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Tacoma Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Nearly all cars depreciate. But the amount of value a vehicle loses over its lifetime varies wildly from one model to another, depending on factors such as badge, age, mileage, condition, and market trends.

Thankfully for Toyota Tacoma owners, the pickup is a resale champ, rated by KBB as the new car that holds its value the best after five years. While its 6,500-pound towing and 1,705-pound payload capacities are far from class leading, the Tacoma's strong off-road cred, refined and polished ride, optional manual transmission, relatively low maintenance costs — and more importantly, widely recognized reputation for reliability — help ensure that it maintains desirability longer.

CarEdge expects a new Toyota Tacoma to depreciate just 22% after five years, meaning owners will have a retained value of 78% left after half a decade. That's based on an assumed selling price of $44,395 for a new Tacoma and drivers covering about 13,500 miles per year on average. As for the 2021 Tacoma, CarEdge figures show it lost only around 21% of its original $39,213 price when new, meaning it's now worth $30,998.

That's a smidgen better than KBB valuations, which when you do the math, put the five-year depreciation for a 2021 Tacoma at 22%. This factors in the 2021 Tacoma's starting price of $34,049 and current resale value of $26,600 for a base 2021 Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab.

Either way, the 2021 Tacoma still sells for top prices five years later. However, different Tacoma trims depreciate at different rates, so we'll look at the data for the various 2021 trims to find out what each is worth as of this writing.