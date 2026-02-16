Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Tacoma Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Nearly all cars depreciate. But the amount of value a vehicle loses over its lifetime varies wildly from one model to another, depending on factors such as badge, age, mileage, condition, and market trends.
Thankfully for Toyota Tacoma owners, the pickup is a resale champ, rated by KBB as the new car that holds its value the best after five years. While its 6,500-pound towing and 1,705-pound payload capacities are far from class leading, the Tacoma's strong off-road cred, refined and polished ride, optional manual transmission, relatively low maintenance costs — and more importantly, widely recognized reputation for reliability — help ensure that it maintains desirability longer.
CarEdge expects a new Toyota Tacoma to depreciate just 22% after five years, meaning owners will have a retained value of 78% left after half a decade. That's based on an assumed selling price of $44,395 for a new Tacoma and drivers covering about 13,500 miles per year on average. As for the 2021 Tacoma, CarEdge figures show it lost only around 21% of its original $39,213 price when new, meaning it's now worth $30,998.
That's a smidgen better than KBB valuations, which when you do the math, put the five-year depreciation for a 2021 Tacoma at 22%. This factors in the 2021 Tacoma's starting price of $34,049 and current resale value of $26,600 for a base 2021 Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab.
Either way, the 2021 Tacoma still sells for top prices five years later. However, different Tacoma trims depreciate at different rates, so we'll look at the data for the various 2021 trims to find out what each is worth as of this writing.
Five-year depreciation for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma
Depending on the trim level you're looking at, a 2021 Tacoma Crew Cab will have depreciated by 22% to 28% of its original purchase price, according to KBB data. Along with the base SR Tacoma trims, TRD Off-Road models with the 5-foot short bed are the best performing, losing only 22% of the $38,555 they sold for originally, given their resale value of $30,200 on KBB.
The 6-foot-bed TRD Off-Road model was a bigger decliner by comparison, with its five-year depreciation arriving at around 25%, based on costing $39,165 at launch and having a current resale value of $29,500. You also cannot go wrong with the 6-foot-bed TRD Sport if you're thinking of a vehicle that'll get good value down the line. Its starting price tag of $39,165 and resale value of $30,600 mean its depreciation sits at around just 22% after five years, putting it in the same elite category of the best-performing Tacoma models as the SR and 5-foot-bed TRD Off-Road models.
The 6-foot-bed SR5 also offers good value, given its 77% value retention. That means the five-year depreciation is just 23%, considering the truck's original value of $37,080 and $28,500 resale amount. The 5-foot-bed TRD Sport (25% depreciation), 6-foot-bed Tacoma Limited (25%), and 5-foot-bed Limited (26%) all dropped by bigger rates, but the range-topping TRD Pro is currently the worst offender, placing last among the crew cab Tacoma models with a five-year depreciation of 28%.
Toyota Tacoma vs. rival models in the midsize pickup truck segment
The 2021 Tacoma's depreciation compares favorably with those of major rivals such as the Jeep Wrangler, Honda Ridgeline, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, and Nissan Frontier. The best-performing among these is the 2021 Jeep Wrangler, which retains around 71% of its value after five years, meaning a 29% depreciation, per CarEdge data.
Perhaps that shouldn't be a surprise, considering we've known for years that the Wrangler is among the cars that depreciate the least over five years. Even the slightly older 2020 model is doing quite all right in terms of depreciation, losing only 29% of its original worth after five years. But with this being a segment with several genuinely desirable vehicles, the Wrangler and Tacoma have company in the best-for-resale-value category, one of them being the Ford Ranger.
CarEdge says the resale retention of the Ranger is a whopping 72%, which translates into a lowly depreciation of 28%. The 2021 Honda Ridgeline, GMC Canyon and Nissan Frontier are also high achievers, having depreciated by just 36%, 37%, and 37% respectively. That leaves the Chevrolet Colorado (48%) as the midsize pickup truck that depreciates the most.