Car Buyers Yearn For Heated Seats More Than Literally Any Other Feature

Cars are more feature-heavy than ever before, especially when it comes to the comfort- and safety-focused niceties that make our lives that little bit easier. Of course, none of these things are strictly necessary, but they sure are great to have, so when buying a new car, we tend to set certain non-negotiables for ourselves — features we need to have, or we're walking away. AutoPacific just surveyed 19,000 drivers who said they were planning to buy a new car within the next three years in an attempt to find out just what we're looking for when it comes to a new car. As it turns out, the thing that the average new car buyer values above all else is simple: it's a warm ass.

That's right, the feature that 47% of the nearly 19,000 car buyers surveyed signaled they wanted more than anything else in their next purchase was heated seats. I mean, this doesn't really surprise me. When it's cold out, few things beat a heated seat. What really surprised me, though, is the fact that this feature didn't make AutoPacific's top 15 in 2025. I'm not totally sure why there was a surge in demand for heated seats. Maybe it's because of climate change, or maybe it's because car buyers have no money, so they figure heated seats (which cost an extra $150, on average) are an attainable feature they can actually afford on their next purchase.