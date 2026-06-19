If Safety Tech Isn't Most Responsible For Increasing Car Prices, What Is?

High-tech advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have proven to help save lives and reduce injuries, but they aren't always cheap. In fact, many people think they're a major factor behind the high costs of cars today — and it's not only because a given technology can be expensive for a company to research, develop, and implement. One big complaint about ADAS features is that automakers don't always offer systems à la carte. Instead, customers often have to invest in expensive packages that may bundle in-demand safety features with equipment/upgrades a specific driver may not be interested in.

For example, the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado debuted with new V8s and a passenger-side infotainment screen, but there's no reason to believe Chevy has changed its thinking about blind-spot monitors. They're not standard on the 2026 lower-level trims, like even the Silverado LT. Despite a starting price of $53,700 with a destination freight charge of $2,795, you still have to add two separate packages if you want a blind-spot system. You have to fork over $1,065 for the safety package, but you can't get that unless you add the $565 convenience II package as well.

True, you get much more than just a blind-spot system when ordering those packs, but that doesn't change the fact that the truck's price has increased by $1,690 at the same time. Nor is Chevrolet alone in resorting to such a tactic. That said, there are a couple of other notable contributors to the high prices of cars today, as we'll discuss next.