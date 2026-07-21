Which Convenience Feature Ended Up Being So Useful, You Now Feel Like It's A Necessity?

For the last couple of days I've been driving a new Honda Pilot, and while I don't have much use for a three-row crossover of any kind, the fact that it has remote start has been a lifesaver here in Georgia. The heat index is over 100, cars get hot, and even a head start of only a couple minutes is enough to drop the interior temperature enough to not be completely miserable when you climb in. Heck, remote start has ended up being so convenient, I'm willing to deal with the garbage Stellantis app if it means walking out to a car that isn't hot enough to brand me with its seatbelt.

Requiring automakers to make remote start standard would probably be a step too far, but for something I don't actually need, it's going to be incredibly hard to justify ever giving up remote start in my daily driver. It's just so nice to have. I can't be the only one who's gotten hooked on the convenience of a car feature they don't actually need, though. What luxury feature ended up being so convenient that it may as well be a requirement for future purchases? Whatever it is, let us know down in the comments.