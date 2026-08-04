The 2007 Shelby Terlingua Is My Favorite Deep Cut Performance Ford Mustang

Sometimes less is more, even when it comes to muscle cars. Back in 2007, the king of American Muscle, Carroll Shelby, and his crew of engineers built an incredibly competent track package for the lowly V6 Mustang. Called the Shelby Terlingua Mustang, named after the Texas ghost town Carroll bought in the 1960s almost exclusively for partying, hunting, and car shenanigans, this black and "gawd-awful" yellow beast (characterization per Terlingua Racing Team) has been doing hot laps in the racetrack of my brain for nearly 20 years. Don't just take my word for it; here's a period video review from friend of Jalopnik Matt Farah.

The idea in 2007 was to create a performance Mustang that didn't cost your entire annual salary to insure. With Ford selling tens of thousands of 4-liter Cologne V6-powered cars at the time, Shelby cleverly determined that many V6 owners would want to pump their cars up to be even faster around a track than the V8 guys with superiority complexes. Not only did this take some weight off the car's front axle, it was equally fun to drive with the right suspension and braking bits installed.

With the handling sorted and an optional supercharger installed, the 2007 Terlingua was an absolute monster from somewhat inauspicious beginnings. Consider that the V6 Mustang was Doctor Jekyll, and the Shelby Terlingua exists post Mister Hyde transformation. Turning a mild car into a wild car is always more exciting than starting with a wild car from the factory, especially when an old-school hot rodder like "Ol' Shel" is involved. Not only does the car look better with lower, stiffer suspension and bright yellow-orange Terlingua accents, but it drives much better and much faster, to boot. There's so much here to love.